Name of Tulsa police sergeant slain in line of duty to be added to national fallen officers memorial in D.C.

The name of a Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputy, Sgt. John Harris, who also died of COVID, has been added to the memorial, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund's website.

The names of several other fallen officers from Tulsa-area agencies have been on the memorial for some time. They include Tulsa Police Officer Dick Hobson Jr. who was fatally shot on June 11, 1996, and Tulsa Police Officer Gus Spanos, who was fatally shot on April 23, 1993.

The event is about more than just noting that a name has been engraved onto a wall, although each of those names affect officers, Downs said; it's a gathering where officers from across the nation, as well as survivors of tragic events, have a chance to be among those who understand what they've been through.

“It’s kind of an atmosphere of support and fellowship and officers leaning on officers," Downs said. "Basically everybody here either experienced a loss this year of have experienced a loss on their department before."