Name of Tulsa police sergeant slain in line of duty to be added to national fallen officers memorial in D.C.

The name of a Tulsa police officer who was slain in the line of duty last year will be added to a national memorial honoring fallen officers in Washington, D.C., this weekend.
Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson was fatally shot while attempting to help another officer apprehend an unruly subject during a traffic stop in east Tulsa on June 29, 2020. That officer, Aurash Zarkeshan, was also shot and suffered critical injuries, from which he later recovered.
A whole host of Tulsa Police Department Honor Guard members, along with Chief Wendell Franklin and Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police President Jeff Downs, are in the nation's capital for Police Weekend 2021 and were headed to a candlelight vigil Thursday evening ahead of the Saturday ceremony, where Johnson's family will also be honored, Downs said.
The annual ceremony was canceled last year due to pandemic precautions, which means the number of names read during the ceremony this year is about double the norm — surpassing 400, Downs said. All are engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
The Tulsa Police Department lost another officer in the line of duty last year, former FOP Chairman Jerad Lindsey, to COVID-19 complications, but Downs said his name will be added next year due to his death's falling after the program's deadlines for engraving applications.
The name of a Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputy, Sgt. John Harris, who also died of COVID, has been added to the memorial, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund's website.
The names of several other fallen officers from Tulsa-area agencies have been on the memorial for some time. They include Tulsa Police Officer Dick Hobson Jr. who was fatally shot on June 11, 1996, and Tulsa Police Officer Gus Spanos, who was fatally shot on April 23, 1993.
The event is about more than just noting that a name has been engraved onto a wall, although each of those names affect officers, Downs said; it's a gathering where officers from across the nation, as well as survivors of tragic events, have a chance to be among those who understand what they've been through.
“It’s kind of an atmosphere of support and fellowship and officers leaning on officers," Downs said. "Basically everybody here either experienced a loss this year of have experienced a loss on their department before."
Most departments that attend send their honor guards, which can make for an especially therapeutic experience, Downs said, because the burden they carry is intense: providing honors at funeral services for all active, line-of-duty and retired Tulsa police officers and attending services of officers killed in the line of duty and of active officers who die in Oklahoma and surrounding states.
"These honor guards go to funeral after funeral after funeral, and emotionally that is really difficult for them to continue to go and see the loss and the families and survivors who are dealing with it and the emotional strain," Downs said.
The meeting once a year can serve as a type of debriefing; a place where others who relate can foster each others' mental and emotional well-being.
The trip was funded by donations to the Tulsa Police Foundation.
This year is also special because Tulsa Police Department Gilcrease Division Lt. Quentin Houck was tapped to serve on the national memorial committee and has been hard at work planning the event, Downs said.
"You don’t volunteer for that," he added. "They come and ask you to do that, so that’s a big feather in our cap we’re really proud of."
And the fact that a Tulsa hero is being memorialized at the national level, Downs said, is something of which all Tulsans can be proud.