Mythic Press to open new store at Shops at Mother Road Market on 918 Day

In celebration of 918 Day, Mythic Press will open a new store at Shops at Mother Road Market at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
The new store, called Mythic City, will continue the Mythic Press commitment to service by designing and producing apparel that celebrates the best of Tulsa and donating a portion of every sale to Tulsa nonprofit organizations.
Mythic City will be located at Shops at Mother Road Market, 1102 S. Lewis Ave., at the former Limited Time Only Market location. LTO was recently relocated inside Mother Road Market.
“It’s been an amazing 3 years at Mother Road Market and we are excited to expand into true brick-and-mortar retail with our new fundraising store concept," said Cole Cunningham who founded Mythic along with his wife, Allison.
"Tulsans have a ton of city pride and we aim to provide a fun shopping experience that also gives back to the community. We envision hosting events, product releases, and bringing Tulsa together in our new space.”
The comic book-themed store will commemorate the role of customers as fundraising superheroes and will include interactive elements like live screen printing.
Mythic Press will continue to operate its production facility in the Kendall Whittier business district.
“Mythic Press has been a valuable supporter of Tulsa nonprofits and a trusted partner of Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation for years,” said Elizabeth Frame Ellison, President and CEO of LTFF. “We are thrilled to commemorate the Shops at Mother Road Market one-year anniversary by welcoming Mythic City to their permanent home. The Mythic concept aligns with our commitment to provide unique, day-long experiences in the Tulsa Market District.”
Grand opening activities at Mythic City include:
• Superheroes will visit the store at 11 a.m.
• Hot Toast Music Co will perform at 11:30 a.m.
• Live screen printing of T-shirts
• Live artist painting and auction for charity
• Discounts, deals, freebies, and contests
Shops at Mother Road Market will celebrate its one year anniversary on Sept. 19.
• The Gas Petal Flower Truck (11 a.m.-3 p.m.). Shoppers can create and purchase their own bouquet, and the first 50 people can create a bouquet for free.
• Mr. Nice Guys Food Truck (11 a.m.-6 p.m.). The first 50 people will get a free taco.
• Local sips from Gambill's Wine & Coffee
• Local shopping with Graham Collective, Felizsta and Eleanor's Bookshop
918 Day draws its name from the date the event is held annually — Sept. 18 — and the city’s primary area code, 918.