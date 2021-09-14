Mythic Press to open new store at Shops at Mother Road Market on 918 Day

In celebration of 918 Day, Mythic Press will open a new store at Shops at Mother Road Market at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

The new store, called Mythic City, will continue the Mythic Press commitment to service by designing and producing apparel that celebrates the best of Tulsa and donating a portion of every sale to Tulsa nonprofit organizations.

Mythic City will be located at Shops at Mother Road Market, 1102 S. Lewis Ave., at the former Limited Time Only Market location. LTO was recently relocated inside Mother Road Market.

“It’s been an amazing 3 years at Mother Road Market and we are excited to expand into true brick-and-mortar retail with our new fundraising store concept," said Cole Cunningham who founded Mythic along with his wife, Allison.

"Tulsans have a ton of city pride and we aim to provide a fun shopping experience that also gives back to the community. We envision hosting events, product releases, and bringing Tulsa together in our new space.”

The comic book-themed store will commemorate the role of customers as fundraising superheroes and will include interactive elements like live screen printing.

Mythic Press will continue to operate its production facility in the Kendall Whittier business district.