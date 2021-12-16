Muskogee sixth-grader named honorary deputy after life-saving efforts last week

A Muskogee sixth-grader has been honored after exhibiting quick thinking under pressure during two separate incidents last week, including a house fire.

Davyon Johnson was recognized by officials with Muskogee Public Schools as well as Muskogee County Sheriff's Office during a board meeting Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office posted about Davyon's actions on Dec. 9, a day that started with a classmate's choking accident at the Muskogee 6th and 7th Grade Academy.

His story, reported in the Muskogee Phoenix, was one of dual heroism, according to his principal.

"He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT," Principal Latricia Dawkins said. "So he got to put that desire into action and immediately saved that young man."

Davyon performed the Heimlich maneuver on his classmate, according to the Sheriff's Office post, which said later the same day, he assisted a disabled woman who was trying to exit her home while it was on fire.