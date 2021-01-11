Muskogee selects former East Central coach Travis Hill to head football program

Travis Hill, the former highly successful football coach at East Central High School, will become Muskogee’s new head coach during a noon Tuesday special school board meeting, athletic director Jason Parker confirmed.

Hill coached at East Central for 14 seasons (1998-2011) and turned the Cards into a Class 5A juggernaut, guiding them to a combined 136-36 record with a state championship in 2005 and a state runner-up finish in 2010.

H served as Muskogee's defensive coordinator and associate head coach this past season and became interim head coach following Rafe Watkins’ departure in November after six seasons.

“I am happy to announce that I will be recommending Travis Hill to the Board of Education as our new head football coach,” Muskogee superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall said in a news release. “Coach Hill is a proven winner and clearly understands the expectations of taking the program to the next level.”

Hill said he was “extremely excited. You look at the rich tradition of Muskogee football, this town is built around football success and always has been. As a young man growing up in Northeastern Oklahoma, in the Tulsa area, you were always aware of the tradition of Muskogee Rougher football. To get the opportunity to lead this tradition-rich program is exciting for me and my family.”