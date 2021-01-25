Muskogee man charged in connection with U.S. Capitol riot released on bond

A Muskogee man arrested on a complaint that alleged he participated in the U.S. Capitol invasion on Jan. 6 made his initial appearance Monday in federal court.
Andrew Craig Ericson, 23, appeared from jail by video conference after he was arrested last week by law enforcement on a criminal complaint.
Ericson faces one count of unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to court records.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly E. West ordered Ericson to appear Friday before District of Columbia Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey via video conference for his next court appearance.
West permitted Ericson to post an unsecured $10,000 bail to be released from jail.
Ericson’s pretrial release conditions include a limit on his travel to the eastern and northern judicial districts in Oklahoma, which includes Muskogee and Tulsa. He can only travel to the District of Columbia for matters related to his criminal case.
Ericson is also prohibited from possessing any illegal firearms or destructive devices.
An affidavit filed in Muskogee federal court states Tulsa-based U.S. Attorney Trent Shores contacted the FBI on Jan. 8 after receiving Snapchat photographs showing Ericson was in the Capitol building when supporters of then-President Donald Trump breached the doors in a fatal altercation while lawmakers met to certify electoral votes.
The FBI’s subsequent investigation, according to the document, revealed Ericson used a personal cell phone to photograph himself and livestreamed video of himself entering the Capitol. The pictures reportedly appeared on Ericson’s Snapchat story, which includes his full name, around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
The affidavit states a witness submitted a tip to the FBI on Jan. 11 about Ericson, whom he knew and recognized, livestreaming his participation in what the agent described as the “Capitol siege.” A public post on Facebook shows the same Snapchat account user identified in the affidavit recorded a video of himself stealing a bottle of Corona beer out of a refrigerator in the Capitol.
The affidavit notes the witness who knew Ericson also reported seeing him take a beer from a refrigerator and believed he observed Ericson walk into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office at one point on the livestream.
Video: FBI search intensifies after Capitol siege.