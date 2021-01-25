Muskogee man charged in connection with U.S. Capitol riot released on bond

An affidavit filed in Muskogee federal court states Tulsa-based U.S. Attorney Trent Shores contacted the FBI on Jan. 8 after receiving Snapchat photographs showing Ericson was in the Capitol building when supporters of then-President Donald Trump breached the doors in a fatal altercation while lawmakers met to certify electoral votes.

The FBI’s subsequent investigation, according to the document, revealed Ericson used a personal cell phone to photograph himself and livestreamed video of himself entering the Capitol. The pictures reportedly appeared on Ericson’s Snapchat story, which includes his full name, around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6.

The affidavit states a witness submitted a tip to the FBI on Jan. 11 about Ericson, whom he knew and recognized, livestreaming his participation in what the agent described as the “Capitol siege.” A public post on Facebook shows the same Snapchat account user identified in the affidavit recorded a video of himself stealing a bottle of Corona beer out of a refrigerator in the Capitol.

The affidavit notes the witness who knew Ericson also reported seeing him take a beer from a refrigerator and believed he observed Ericson walk into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office at one point on the livestream.