Muskogee fisherman drowns in Verdigris River

A Muskogee fisherman drowned in the Verdigris River near Wagoner on Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Alex Kimble, 50, was a passenger in a boat on the waters near the Afton Boat Ramp about 2 p.m. when he fell overboard while trying to retrieve a rod and reel, the report states. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Kimble resurfaced once but went back under and did not return. Emergency responders found him in about 21 feet of water, according to the report.

The boat's operator, a 41-year-old Wagoner man, was not injured.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.