Muskogee fisherman drowns in Verdigris River

A Muskogee fisherman drowned in the Verdigris River near Wagoner on Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Alex Kimble, 50, was a passenger in a boat on the waters near the Afton Boat Ramp about 2 p.m. when he fell overboard while trying to retrieve a rod and reel, the report states. He was not wearing a life jacket.
Kimble resurfaced once but went back under and did not return. Emergency responders found him in about 21 feet of water, according to the report.
The boat's operator, a 41-year-old Wagoner man, was not injured.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
