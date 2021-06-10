Muscogee Nation to buy former Cancer Treatment Centers of America facility

OKMULGEE — The Muscogee Nation National Council voted 12-0 Thursday evening to purchase the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America facility in south Tulsa.

Addressing the council, Muscogee Nation Secretary of Health Shawn Terry said the property will offer both inpatient and outpatient services, with the latter potentially starting as soon as early July.

The facility will be open to the public, similar to the tribe’s hospitals in Okemah and Okmulgee. Rather than be used exclusively for cancer treatments, the inpatient specialties will be areas identified as current expansion needs from the Muscogee Nation Department of Health, including post-stroke care, neurology and cardiology.

“We don’t offer oncology, but we did have all of this need,” Terry said. “We knew we needed a Tulsa campus and we think this is just a nice fit.”

