Muscogee Nation offering COVID infusions at former Cancer Treatment Center

In the tribe’s first major use of south Tulsa’s former Cancer Treatment Center of America building, the Muscogee Nation has opened a COVID-19 clinic to help relieve overcrowding at area hospitals, officials announced Tuesday.

The facility will provide monoclonal antibody infusions, which are designed to block the COVID virus from entering human cells, and will accept both tribal and non-tribal patients, Muscogee officials said.

“We only really know two effective strategies in keeping people out of the hospital,” said Shawn Terry, the Muscogee Nation secretary of health. “The first strategy is, we need to have people vaccinated. And the second strategy is if they test positive, the Regeneron infusion is highly effective in keeping them out of the hospital.”

The treatment center opened last week with no publicity as a sort of trial run, to take only a few patients a day, Terry said. But the staff is ready now to ramp up to full capacity, which will use 65 suites at the former Cancer Treatment Center, now known as Council Oak Hospital near 81st Street and U.S. 169.

The center will take all forms of insurance and, with access to state and federal funds, will not reject any patients for inability to pay, Terry said.