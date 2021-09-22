Muscogee Nation offering COVID infusions at former Cancer Treatment Center

In the tribe’s first major use of south Tulsa’s former Cancer Treatment Center of America building, the Muscogee Nation has opened a COVID-19 clinic to help relieve overcrowding at area hospitals, officials announced Tuesday.
The facility will provide monoclonal antibody infusions, which are designed to block the COVID virus from entering human cells, and will accept both tribal and non-tribal patients, Muscogee officials said.
“We only really know two effective strategies in keeping people out of the hospital,” said Shawn Terry, the Muscogee Nation secretary of health. “The first strategy is, we need to have people vaccinated. And the second strategy is if they test positive, the Regeneron infusion is highly effective in keeping them out of the hospital.”
The treatment center opened last week with no publicity as a sort of trial run, to take only a few patients a day, Terry said. But the staff is ready now to ramp up to full capacity, which will use 65 suites at the former Cancer Treatment Center, now known as Council Oak Hospital near 81st Street and U.S. 169.
The center will take all forms of insurance and, with access to state and federal funds, will not reject any patients for inability to pay, Terry said.
“It’s essentially going to be no out-of-pocket cost to the patients at all,” Terry said.
The tribe bought the hospital this summer for $40 million after the Cancer Treatment Centers announced earlier in the year that the Tulsa location would close. An urgent care clinic opened at the location Aug. 1 for Native American patients, but the tribe plans to open a specialty hospital in spring 2023 for the general public, Terry said.
In the meantime, the COVID-19 treatment center will stay open “as long as needed,” he said.
The center opened as a collaboration between the Muscogee Nation, the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Indian Health Service and the Department of Health and Human Services, officials said.
“While this treatment has been deployed in some of our public health entities across the state,” said Dr. Lance Frye, the state commissioner of health, “we look forward to expanding its availability through this partnership.”
Given intravenously, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins designed to target a specific virus or bacteria. For COVID-19, it should be given within 10 days of developing symptoms.
Infusions are by appointment only, and patients should seek a referral from a health-care provider or area hospital, officials said. Treatments take about two hours, including one hour of observation after the infusion.
