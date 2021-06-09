Muscogee Nation considering buying Cancer Treatment Centers of America hospital in Tulsa

The Muscogee Nation may be buying a recently shuttered south Tulsa hospital.

As first reported by Mvskoke Media, the Muscogee Nation National Council has called an emergency session for 6 p.m. Thursday in Okmulgee to consider a measure that would authorize the purchase of the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America facility to expand the tribe’s hospital services.

A companion bill is also on the agenda that would appropriate an operating budget of $16,775,515 for the facility for the rest of the fiscal year.

As drafted, the legislation refers to the building as “the new hospital” but does not indicate whether the property will once again be primarily used to treat cancer or a different medical specialty or be a general hospital similar to the ones owned by the tribe in Okmulgee and Okemah.

When contacted Wednesday evening about the potential purchase, a spokesman for the tribe issued a statement.