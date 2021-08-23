 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscogee Festival canceled as COVID-19 cases rise across Oklahoma
0 Comments

Muscogee Festival canceled as COVID-19 cases rise across Oklahoma

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chief Hill

Principal Chief of the Muscogee Nation David Hill is pictured in April, when the pandemic had slightly eased its grip on Oklahoma. COVID-19 has since forced the Muscogee Holiday this year to be canceled.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

The Muscogee Nation has canceled its annual celebration due to the alarming increase in COVID-19 transmission rates across Oklahoma.

"At the advice of medical professionals both nationally and in the Muscogee Nation Department of Health, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Muscogee Nation Festival," a statement reads. "While this decision was not made easily, it was made to protect the health and safety of our citizens and guests. We look forward to hopefully seeing you all in 2022! Stay safe and heathy. Mvto!"

The decision came in the weeks following the decision by Cherokee Nation officials to cancel many in-person events for the annual Cherokee Holiday celebration, with many activities instead streaming online for safety.

James D. Watts Jr.

918-581-8478

james.watts

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: watzworld

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel's COVID booster shots 'are working'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'
Education

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'

  • Updated

Feds tell state leaders it is within a local school district's discretion to use stimulus funds for implementing indoor masking policies aligned with CDC guidance. #oklaed

Read the letter U.S. Secretary of Education sent to OK governor, state superintendent

'Balancing the nerves and the joy': Suburban districts head back to school

+2
Anti-maskers and anti-vaxers gather at Veterans Park
Politics

Anti-maskers and anti-vaxers gather at Veterans Park

  • Updated

A general theme of a rally Friday evening connected COVID-19 (described as a bioweapon developed by the Chinese, possibly with the assistance of Dr. Anthony Fauci), fear-enforced totalitarianism, election fraud, the military-industrial complex, and medical professionals who are either lying or don't know what they're talking about.

It's not you: There's lots of mixed messages being sent regarding Tulsa's proposed mask mandate
Politics

It's not you: There's lots of mixed messages being sent regarding Tulsa's proposed mask mandate

  • Updated

The city on Monday announced that all employees and visitors will be required to wear masks in public spaces within City Hall. Only hours later, the City Council held a special public meeting to discuss implementing a citywide mask mandate.

Oklahoma City hospitals make passionate plea to help 'overwhelmed' emergency rooms as 'dire' COVID-19 surge threatens care

COVID surge in Oklahoma schools prompts quick pivots to distance learning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News