A program offered by the Muscogee Nation is turning to a jingle dancer, a catfish and a big, fluffy piece of frybread to bolster students’ reading skills and potentially inspire a new generation of authors.

Funded through a five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education as part of the tribe’s Accessing Choices in Education program, the Indigenous Readers Series is open to the more than 27,000 American Indian and Alaska Native elementary- and middle school-age students who live on the tribe’s reservation or attend of one of the 67 eastern Oklahoma school districts that partner with the Muscogee Nation for Johnson-O’Malley services.

Students who register online for each session receive a video recording of a tribal official, educator or special guest reading aloud one or two books that are written by Indigenous authors.

After listening to the videos, participants are asked to answer a few questions about the books and after sending in their responses, get copies of the books in the mail for free to keep.

“We know that especially with impacts of COVID-19, a lot of children are struggling with reading or are reading below their grade level,” project director Adrienne Thompson said. “The Indigenous Readers Series allows for an extension of the classroom in the home so those children can work with their parents, older siblings to help them get at the grade level they should be at.

“Additionally, with books by Indigenous authors, students can see future thoughts and future careers. If they’ve got a love of reading, it might inspire them to write a book or become an illustrator if art’s their thing.”

Since its launch in 2021, titles distributed through the Indigenous Readers Series include Seminole author Kevin Maillard’s “Fry Bread: a Native American Family Story,” “Jingle Dancer” by Muscogee author Cynthia Leititch Smith, “Joshua and the Biggest Fish” by Kaylee Morrison and Nancy Smith, and books about Maria Tallchief and Jim Thorpe.

However, a dearth of culturally appropriate titles has posed an additional challenge for the program.

Housed at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Education, the Cooperative Children’s Book Center annually compiles and releases diversity data on children’s and young adult books released within the last year in the United States and Canada by large and mid-sized publishing firms.

According to data updated Thursday, of the 3,450 books published in 2022 that were received and reviewed by CCBC staff, 54 were by an Indigenous author or illustrator and 59 had an Indigenous person as the lead character or a supporting character who is featured significantly in the book.

“We’ve had to look in a lot of places,” cultural academic specialist Shannon Barnett said. “It’s a struggle not only to find them, but we’re also limited on vendors we can order from and get those specific books in the quantity we need.”

Originally started for elementary school students, a separate series was added for middle school grades in 2022 based on parent feedback. Registration is currently open through Friday for the middle school series and through May 31 for elementary school students.

Although the list of eligible schools includes campuses from of the state’s largest school districts, such as Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Union, Bixby and Sand Springs, Barnett said the participation has been evenly spread out across the reservation.

Among those smaller schools with participants is Lone Star, a dependent district of about 900 students on Sapulpa’s south side.

Along with her younger brother, LeeAnn Lowry is a fifth-grade student at the Creek County school and has participated in each of the program’s five sessions since its launch.

Although she has enjoyed all of the sessions so far, LeeAnn said she does have one complaint — that everything has been through a computer screen.

“I just wish we could get to see the people reading the story in person,” she said.

With COVID-19 numbers declining and the return of in-person programming, Thompson said plans are in the works to accommodate just such a request with an event later this year featuring former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.

Along with the opportunity to introduce her children to traditional stories from tribes outside of Oklahoma, LeeAnn’s mother, Victoria Lowry, specifically cited House Bill 1775 as part of the reason she signed her children up.

Passed in 2021, HB 1775 prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another and that anyone, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

However, concerns about potentially violating it have been cited by some teachers and districts to not incorporate certain titles in the classroom.

“I just figured ‘Why not?’ Where else are they going to have the opportunity to listen to books written by Native authors, especially when they’re books that aren’t necessarily available in school libraries,” said the Euchee and Muscogee parent.