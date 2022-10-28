Murder-suicide investigation in Broken Arrow leaves neighbor, landlord mourning family of 8

BROKEN ARROW — Two adults found dead at the scene are now considered the "primary suspects," authorities said, in a likely murder-suicide that claimed the lives of six children.

At a news conference Friday morning, Broken Arrow police and fire officials updated their investigation into the case, which began Thursday after they responded to a burning home where a total of eight bodies were recovered.

"Many details are preliminary due to the nature of the fire that engulfed the home," Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said.

He said the eight bodies were from one family, with the children ranging in age from 13 to 1 year old. The identities were still being withheld Friday, though next of kin had been notified, according to a news release.

Berryhill said the adults were being investigated as suspects due to "the nature of where they were found and where the juveniles were found."

"This is an ongoing investigation," he added. "Updates will be given as details are confirmed."

Broken Arrow fire crews responded shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday to a reported fire at the residence, located at 425 S. Hickory Ave. in the Meadow Heights neighborhood.

The fire was contained to the room where it started, a rear bedroom.

"It became obvious to all the fire personnel on scene that this was a crime scene," Fire Chief Jeremy Moore said. "So once the initial fire was knocked down, our crews moved to preserve the evidence."

None of the victims are believed to have died from the fire, though the official cause of death remains to be determined.

Officials said firearms were recovered from inside the home.

The two adults were found in the front of the house, which property records list as a three-bedroom, 980-square-foot residence. The children were found in the rear bedroom after it was extinguished.

The property owner, Kris Welch, said the couple were renting the home from her.

Welch, who owns several properties in Broken Arrow, said they have been her tenants for the past eight years.

"I feel like I'm going to throw up," she said Friday, looking on as investigators continued to go over the house, where a small child's trampoline was visible in the backyard.

Welch visited the home occasionally for routine inspections, she said, most recently about a year ago.

Overall, the occupants seemed like "a regular family."

"But I did get some weird vibes from him," she added. "He wore some T-shirts that were kind of dark and strange. And she was quiet. She hardly ever spoke, honestly. I always wondered about that."

One neighbor, Traci Treseler, has lived a couple of doors down from the family for two years. She was in tears Friday as she recalled the children.

"I just don't understand how someone could do that to their babies," she said.

"They were nice kids, but they always kept to themselves," Treseler said, adding that she thought the family had only three children and was surprised to learn of three more.

Treseler, who has a 4-year-old and a baby of her own, said she invited the children to her daughter's birthday party last year. But they told her they couldn't come, and also turned down some gift bags of candy she offered.

"We had some candy left over after the party," she said. "But they respectfully declined. They said that they couldn't accept anything from anybody. It came across as a little weird to me at the time. But then I thought maybe it's just about safety. My mom always taught me that."

Police said the homicides are Broken Arrow's first of 2022.

In a city where homicides are rare, many said their thoughts turned to the 2015 Broken Arrow case in which two teen boys stabbed to death five members of their family, including their parents and three of their siblings.

Two sisters survived the attacks, a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old, whose testimony was critical to the case. The brothers, Robert and Michael Bever, were later convicted of the slayings and given life sentences.

Moore said authorities appreciated the outpouring of support that has followed Thursday's events.

"To arrive on scene yesterday and see the looks on my firefighters' faces absolutely broke my heart," he said. "So we appreciate the prayers. We want to keep the families, as well as our first responders, the entire community, in our prayers. Thank you so much for that great outpouring."

Berryhill said: "I am proud of our staff that took the 911 call, responded to the scene, and remain at this moment continuing the difficult task of piecing together the moments of last night."

"This is an extremely difficult time for our city and our departments," he added. "As we move this investigation forward it will continue to be a difficult time. We pray that healing will follow this."

Staff Writer Ashley Jones contributed to this report.