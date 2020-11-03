 Skip to main content
Murder-suicide determination made after Mannford woman, daughters found dead in August

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Tuesday released summary reports clarifying the manners of death of a Mannford woman and her two daughters. 

A family member returning from work Aug. 18 found Rhiannon Gagnon, 40, and her 12- and 16-year-old daughters dead from obvious trauma, the Creek County Sheriff’s Office said then

Investigators sought no suspects at the time but hesitated to assign responsibility in the tragedy. 

“We’re pretty confident that everybody involved was inside the house,” Chief Deputy Fred Clark said then. “We’re just not sure who ... was the actor. We don’t want to be wrong.” 

The 12-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and the 16-year-old was found with one gunshot wound to the head. Gagnon also suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

The preliminary reports list the girls' deaths as homicides, and Gagnon's as a suicide. 

