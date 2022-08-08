Murder charge coming after truck thieves pulled knife on owner, Tulsa police say

Tulsa Police have arrested a man on a second-degree murder complaint after his alleged conspirator was killed in a confrontation with the owner of a truck the two had been accused of stealing.

Lt. Brandon Watkins identified 32-year-old David Getsinger as the decedent in a news release Monday.

Getsinger and his alleged conspirator had reportedly stolen a truck at 11 a.m. Saturday in the area around 1400 South Riverside Drive, Watkins said.

The owner tried to confront the two men after seeing them in his truck a little over a half an hour later near 66th and Riverside, according to the news release.

"Getsinger pulled a knife on the car theft victim, who wrestled it away from Getsinger and stabbed him with it," Watkins said.

Officers responding to the scene around 6600 South Newport Avenue found Getsinger, who was pronounced dead at 12:05 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses at the scene restrained the other alleged truck thief, Watkins said, a 43-year-old man reportedly experiencing homelessness.

He was arrested on a complaint of second-degree felony murder and remains held at Tulsa County jail on bonds totaling $604,000.

In the state of Oklahoma, if a person commits a violent felony and another person dies as a result, the person committing the felony can be charged with murder even if they did not directly commit the act.

The truck owner stayed at the scene to await officers, Watkins said, adding he does not anticipate that individual would be charged. The investigation remains ongoing into the city's 49th homicide of 2022, Watkins said.

The 43-year-old suspect has been identified by Tulsa police but has not been charged. Upon charges being filed, he may be identified in ongoing coverage of the homicide.

Aug. 5 video: Guilty plea from east Tulsa serial rapist