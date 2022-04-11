Mural by local artist installed outside Tulsa International Airport

An art teacher from Sapulpa Public Schools has created a mural that adorns the exterior of Tulsa International Airport.

Carmen Taylor is the artist. Titled "IMAGINE," the 11.5-foot by 48-foot project is located outside on the departures roadway, across from the American and Delta ticket counters.

It features three children on the backs of scissor-tailed flycatchers that are soaring in front of the word “IMAGINE.” The children are throwing paper airplanes, flying a toy airplane and waving the Tulsa flag.

The "G" in "IMAGINE" is designed to meld into the shape of Oklahoma, with a heart denoting Tulsa. The design signifies community, playfulness and wonder.

"I'm so excited that my 'IMAGINE' mural found a home at Tulsa International Airport," Taylor said in a statement. "It will be there to see people off on whatever journey they are on, and hopefully remind them to Imagine."

A school teacher for 14 years, Taylor holds a bachelor's degree in fine arts and a master's degree in education, both from East Central University.

As an artist, she works with wet and dry media in addition to screen printing, digital art and graphic design. Taylor has created more than 20 murals that have found their place in Oklahoma at businesses, restaurants, universities, schools, churches and homes.

"I love art, and long after I'm gone, a lot of my art will still be here," she said.

Her mural the first completed project funded by a Tulsa Creates Together Grant. Tulsa Creates Together is a site-specific art campaign presented by Living Arts of Tulsa in partnership with the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

"We are thrilled to see Carmen’s mural completed and installed at Tulsa International Airport," Heather Duncan, executive director of Living Arts of Tulsa, said in a statement. "‘Imagine’ is an incredible example of the creative collaboration we hoped to accomplish with these public art grants. We hope it inspires Tulsa residents and guests alike."

Art in the airport has been a main focus for Tulsa International since 2006, when the Cultural Advisory Group was formed. The group is composed of local artists and representatives of art organizations in Tulsa who develop a strategic plan for incorporating art and cultural exhibits in areas throughout the terminal to showcase local artists, galleries and museums.

"We’re honored to have Carmen’s work displayed here at the airport, and we’re grateful for the generous grant that Living Arts of Tulsa and GKFF awarded her to make this possible," Stephanie Chester, community relations manager at the airport, said in a statement. "The inspiring ‘IMAGINE’ theme is a perfect message for our passengers as they are about to travel and explore new parts of the world."

