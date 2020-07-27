With storms on the way to the Tulsa area Monday morning, forecasters at the National Weather Service are reportedly expecting several days of rain and thunderstorms.
In an extended forecast early Monday morning, the National Weather Service in Tulsa stated widespread showers and storms will develop over central and eastern Oklahoma with localized areas of heavy rain. Those storms will soon give way to rain and thunderstorms forecast through the rest of the week.
"Several additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas this week as a frontal boundary remains in the area and several upper level disturbances move through," the forecast states. "Much of the area will see rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches through the week with considerably higher localized amounts possible.
"There will be a threat of flash flooding as a result with possible rises on mainstem rivers. There will also be some increase in the threat of severe weather during the week."
However, forecasters do not expect the states's storm spotting network to be activated Monday, with primary threats being localized heavy rainfall with flash flooding potential and dangerous lightning in thunderstorms, according to the forecast.