...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING ACROSS
PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDDAY TUESDAY...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A
* FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA AND
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN
EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...OKFUSKEE. IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...
CRAIG...CREEK...NOWATA...OKMULGEE...OSAGE...PAWNEE...ROGERS...
TULSA AND WASHINGTON OK.
* THROUGH MIDDAY TUESDAY
* MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SLOW MOVING, HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING
THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY ACROSS PORTIONS
OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA, ON THE EASTERN SIDE OF AN UPPER LEVEL LOW
PRESSURE. POCKETS OF LOCALLY HEAVY FLOODING RAINFALL ARE
POSSIBLE, WITH SEVERAL INCHES POSSIBLE IN SPOTS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
&&
Don Samuels (center) and his wife, Grace Samuels, give their dogs a drink while hiking around Lake Bixhoma on Monday, July 27, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
With storms rolling through the Tulsa area Monday, forecasters at the National Weather Service are expecting several days of rain with possible localized flooding.
Meteorologists in Tulsa said widespread showers and storms will continue to develop over central and eastern Oklahoma, with localized areas of heavy rain forecast through the rest of the week.
“Several additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas this week as a frontal boundary remains in the area and several upper level disturbances move through,” the forecast states.
“Much of the area will see rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches through the week with considerably higher localized amounts possible.
“There will be a threat of flash flooding as a result with possible rises on mainstem rivers. There will also be some increase in the threat of severe weather during the week.”
However, forecasters did not expect the state’s storm spotting network to be activated Monday, with primary threats being localized heavy rainfall with flash flooding potential and dangerous lightning in thunderstorms, according to the forecast.
Various flood advisories and watches were posted around the state on Monday evening.
The forecast was for a 70% chance of showers and storms Tuesday, 60% Tuesday night, 70% Wednesday and Wednesday night, 50% Thursday and Thursday night and 40% Friday and Friday night.
Tulsa averages 3.36 inches of rain in July and 2.90 inches in August, according to the weather service. But as of Monday evening, 4.01 inches of rain had been recorded in Tulsa this month.
Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466