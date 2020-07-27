With storms rolling through the Tulsa area Monday, forecasters at the National Weather Service are expecting several days of rain with possible localized flooding.

Meteorologists in Tulsa said widespread showers and storms will continue to develop over central and eastern Oklahoma, with localized areas of heavy rain forecast through the rest of the week.

“Several additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas this week as a frontal boundary remains in the area and several upper level disturbances move through,” the forecast states.

“Much of the area will see rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches through the week with considerably higher localized amounts possible.

“There will be a threat of flash flooding as a result with possible rises on mainstem rivers. There will also be some increase in the threat of severe weather during the week.”

However, forecasters did not expect the state’s storm spotting network to be activated Monday, with primary threats being localized heavy rainfall with flash flooding potential and dangerous lightning in thunderstorms, according to the forecast.

Various flood advisories and watches were posted around the state on Monday evening.

The forecast was for a 70% chance of showers and storms Tuesday, 60% Tuesday night, 70% Wednesday and Wednesday night, 50% Thursday and Thursday night and 40% Friday and Friday night.

Tulsa averages 3.36 inches of rain in July and 2.90 inches in August, according to the weather service. But as of Monday evening, 4.01 inches of rain had been recorded in Tulsa this month.

