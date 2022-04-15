Multiple challengers emerge for countywide offices

The three-day filing period for Tulsa County elected offices ended Friday with Treasurer John Fothergill the only incumbent to escape without a challenger.

Fothergill, 48, won a special election in February 2021 to succeed longtime former Treasurer Dennis Semler.

County Assessor John Wright and District 1 County Commissioner Stan Sallee drew opponents, while three candidates filed to succeed District 3 County Commissioner Ron Peters, who retired in January.

Peters' deputy, Vicki Adams, has been serving as acting commissioner for District 3.

Wright, 67, of Tulsa will have three challengers, including a Democrat, a Libertarian and a fellow Republican.

The Democrat challenger is John Swoboda, 34, of Tulsa, and the Libertarian challenger is Todd Hagopian, 42, of Bixby. Byron Burke, 70, of Tulsa is Wright’s Republican challenger

Two Democrats filed to challenge Sallee, a 61-year-old Republican from Collinsville. They are Janet McKinney, 58, of Tulsa and Sean Johnson, 40, of Collinsville.

As previously announced, Kelly Dunkerley and Bob Jack, both Republicans, filed to run for Peters’ old seat. Dunkerley, 56, is a resident of Jenks, and Jack, 73, resides in Tulsa.

The unexpected entry into the race was another Republican, Margie Alfonso, 87, of Tulsa.

The race to succeed Peters could be decided as early as June 28, when the political parties will hold their primary elections. If one of the three Republican candidates receives a simple majority of the vote, the candidate is the winner. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will proceed to a runoff on Aug. 23.

The general election is Nov. 8.

Elected county officials serve four-year terms.

