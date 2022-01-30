Multimillion-dollar school bond packages on the ballot in Bixby, Catoosa, Jenks

Voters in Bixby, Catoosa and Jenks are all being asked to consider multimillion-dollar school bond packages on Feb. 8.

Bixby Public Schools is putting forward two propositions totaling a combined $114.7 million. It would extend the district’s current millage rate through 2029.

The larger of the two, Proposition One, would provide $110.2 million, with $80.8 million specifically earmarked for construction needs, including expansions at Bixby High School, West Elementary School and West Intermediate School, plus a new gym at East Intermediate School that will double as a safe room.

If approved, groundbreaking would be this summer on both the high school and West campus expansion projects. The additional classrooms at the West campus would be tentatively slated for completion in one year, while the new three-story building at the high school is projected to take about two years.

In addition to addressing the need for additional instructional space, the proposition would also include funds to provide additional seating at the football stadium and the beginnings of a new indoor practice facility.