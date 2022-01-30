Multimillion-dollar school bond packages on the ballot in Bixby, Catoosa, Jenks

Voters in Bixby, Catoosa and Jenks are all being asked to consider multimillion-dollar school bond packages on Feb. 8.
Bixby Public Schools is putting forward two propositions totaling a combined $114.7 million. It would extend the district’s current millage rate through 2029.
The larger of the two, Proposition One, would provide $110.2 million, with $80.8 million specifically earmarked for construction needs, including expansions at Bixby High School, West Elementary School and West Intermediate School, plus a new gym at East Intermediate School that will double as a safe room.
If approved, groundbreaking would be this summer on both the high school and West campus expansion projects. The additional classrooms at the West campus would be tentatively slated for completion in one year, while the new three-story building at the high school is projected to take about two years.
In addition to addressing the need for additional instructional space, the proposition would also include funds to provide additional seating at the football stadium and the beginnings of a new indoor practice facility.
“We have to be able to pass this just because of our growth,” Superintendent Rob Miller said, noting that the district’s enrollment has increased by 700 students just since May. “We anticipate anywhere between 200 and 300 new students enrolling every year, so without those additional classrooms, that means having to pack more kids in the same spaces. We’re already at capacity in many of our elementary school classrooms.”
Proposition Two would provide $4.5 million for new vehicles, including replacing outdated activity buses.
A separate municipal bond will also go before Bixby residents to fund a $43 million performing arts center in the downtown area that would have up to 1,500 seats. Developed in tandem between the city of Bixby and Bixby Public Schools, the facility would be accessible to Bixby students for plays, concerts and other performances.
Although it is the product of a partnership between the school and the city, the measure will be on a separate ballot from the school bond issue and will only go before voters who live within the Bixby city limits.
Meanwhile, officials with Catoosa Public Schools are also asking voters to greenlight a construction project.
The Rogers County school district has a $52 million proposal that would pay for the construction of a new elementary school to replace both Cherokee Elementary School and the Helen Paul Learning Center. The former is 60 years old while the latter is 84 years old.
“When you look at the operational efficiencies and the upgrades alone when it comes to infrastructure, it’s a win-win for everyone,” incoming Superintendent Robert Schornick said.
If approved, the bond proposal would extend the district’s current millage rate. After reviewing potential sites for more than a year, an advisory committee of parents and other community members recommended that the new facility be built on the site of Cherokee Elementary School facing Route 66.
However, the decision to build on an existing school site will prompt some temporary grade shuffling to accommodate construction, which is slated to last up to two years.
Students in third grade and under would be housed at Helen Paul with portable classrooms put up on the building’s south side. Wells Middle School would house students in fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh grades, while the eighth grade would temporarily move to Catoosa High School. Eighth graders would have their own separate wing at the high school, as would the fourth- and fifth-grade students at Wells Middle School.
“Our principals and team have done a really good job about looking at any concerns parents might have about this and addressing them proactively,” interim Superintendent Rick Kibbe said, noting that the building transitions would be minimal for students during the project.
To the southwest, a two-part $14 million package will go before voters in Jenks Public Schools’ attendance area.
Along with $4.6 million for continued expansion of the Jenks Freshman Academy, part one of the proposal includes $2.4 million for technology needs across the district and $2.1 million for maintenance projects, including repairing and replacing roofs and ventilation systems at multiple sites.
Part one also includes funds for athletics, with $1.5 million earmarked for improvements to the district’s softball facilities, $200,000 to replace the video board at Allan Trimble Stadium and $236,000 to replace the stadium’s artificial turf.
Part two would provide $795,000 to purchase additional vehicles for the district as part of a routine replacement cycle.
Early walk-in voting will be available Thursday and Friday at county election board offices. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 8. State law requires school bond packages to receive at least a 60% supermajority to pass.
