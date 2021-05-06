Multicounty grand jury blasts Epic's use of private accounts for taxpayer money, 'incestuous relationship' between school, founders' for-profit company

Oklahoma’s multicounty grand jury on Thursday issued a wake-up call to the public, state policymakers and Epic Charter Schools parents themselves about the financial practices of the founders and operators of the state’s largest school system.

In a rare, inside look at an ongoing criminal inquiry, the grand jury filed in Oklahoma County District Court an interim report outlining the need for new safeguards and greater transparency requirements before even more taxpayer dollars are allocated to Epic.

The grand jury report blasted Epic’s own governing board for "failure in fiduciary duty" to its students and in accounting to the state of Oklahoma.

It detailed the shifting of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars for school expenses into the private accounts of Epic Youth Services, the for-profit school management company that has reportedly made millionaires of Epic co-founders David Chaney and Ben Harris, who themselves, hand-picked school governing board members.

"As designed this system is ripe for fraud," the report states.

It also called for potential policy changes to be considered by the Oklahoma Legislature and greater oversight by Epic’s school sponsors and the Oklahoma State Department of Education.