Mullin refused to comply with mask rule while locked in conference room with fellow representatives

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin refused to a wear mask in a room crowded with fellow House members during last week's attack on the Capitol, according to several sources, and told the person offering him one, "I'm not trying to get political here."

Mullin can be seen in a video first released by Punchbowl talking with Delaware Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is trying to give him a face mask.

Several other Republicans also refused masks.

The matter has become somewhat more of an issue because several House members have tested positive for COVID-19 since being forced into close quarters during the Capitol assault.

It was unclear what Mullin meant by his remark and his office did not respond to a request for clarification on Monday.

In a teleconference on Jan. 4, Mullin indicated he is skeptical of masks' effectiveness in reducing COVID-19 risks.