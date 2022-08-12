Mullin continues to pile up campaign cash in Senate race

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin's U.S. Senate campaign has raked in more than $515,000 since the June 28 primary, according to reports filed this week with the Federal Election Commission.

Mullin, who is opposed by Oklahoma City banker T.W. Shannon in the Aug. 23 runoff, listed contributions of almost $335,000 for the pre-election reporting period July 1 through Aug. 3, and another $180,250 from the end of the period through Friday afternoon.

Perhaps more importantly, Mullin boasted a cash balance of almost $525,000 at the end of the reporting period, compared to just under $50,000 for Shannon.

Shannon reported raising a total of about $265,000 since the primary.

Notably, the independent expenditures on Shannon's behalf have dried up since the primary, perhaps suggesting that the 26-point margin Mullin held in the primary is holding up.

While independent spending seems to have vanished from the U.S. Senate race, it continues to dominate the tight 2nd Congressional District runoff between former state Sen. Josh Brecheen and state Rep. Avery Frix.

In the past week, the Club for Growth-linked School Freedom Fund pumped $655,000 into independent expenditures trying to elect Brecheen. That's on top of $1.7 million it has already spent.

Ostensibly a school choice advocate, School Freedom Fund is backed by a Pennsylvania futures trader whose record indicates he's more interested in lower taxes and limited regulation than in education.

Meanwhile, two PACs with undisclosed donors spent more than $1.7 million on Frix and more than $2 million all told.

The two candidate campaigns also chugged along, with Frix raising $220,000 and Brecheen $122,500.

Frix reported $78,000 in cash, compared to Brecheen's $47,000.

The campaigns for the third federal runoff election, this one for the Democratic U.S. Senate runoff, are not nearly so flush.

Madison Horn, who finished first in the June primary, reported contributions of $28,603, all of it from individuals.

She reported $16,802 cash on hand at the end of the reporting period.

Contributions to Horn's runoff opponent, Jason Bollinger, were almost identical — $28,378. All but $170 of Bollinger's contributions were from individuals, and he reported cash on hand of $7,815.