'Much larger than one block': Race Massacre Commission's 'final project' will mark the true extent of historic Greenwood

As early as November 1921, just five months after the Tulsa Race Massacre left 35 square blocks of Greenwood in ruins, residents had begun to rebuild in earnest.

The city had passed a requirement for new construction to use fireproof materials, which put a heavy financial burden on Black Tulsans. Residents built at night to avoid city inspectors during the day, said Phil Armstrong, interim executive director of Greenwood Rising.

“They would not be deterred,” Armstrong said. “This is rich history.”

That’s why Tulsa waited until this month to finish the final project of the Race Massacre Centennial Commission. Gathering Friday afternoon at the corner of Archer Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, officials unveiled one of six roadside markers that will identify the boundaries of historic Greenwood.

Many Tulsans, while familiar with a string of historic buildings along Greenwood Avenue itself, don’t realize that the district extends well beyond the northeast corner of downtown, Armstrong said.

“These markers will help people understand that Greenwood is much larger than one block,” and will emphasize the sheer scope of the destruction in 1921, he said.