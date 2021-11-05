'Much larger than one block': Race Massacre Commission's 'final project' will mark the true extent of historic Greenwood

As early as November 1921, just five months after the Tulsa Race Massacre left 35 square blocks of Greenwood in ruins, residents had begun to rebuild in earnest.
The city had passed a requirement for new construction to use fireproof materials, which put a heavy financial burden on Black Tulsans. Residents built at night to avoid city inspectors during the day, said Phil Armstrong, interim executive director of Greenwood Rising.
“They would not be deterred,” Armstrong said. “This is rich history.”
That’s why Tulsa waited until this month to finish the final project of the Race Massacre Centennial Commission. Gathering Friday afternoon at the corner of Archer Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, officials unveiled one of six roadside markers that will identify the boundaries of historic Greenwood.
Many Tulsans, while familiar with a string of historic buildings along Greenwood Avenue itself, don’t realize that the district extends well beyond the northeast corner of downtown, Armstrong said.
“These markers will help people understand that Greenwood is much larger than one block,” and will emphasize the sheer scope of the destruction in 1921, he said.
“No one will ever again be able to grow up in Tulsa, or for that matter anywhere in the country, and be able to say ‘I never knew this happened.’”
The Centennial Commission began work in 2015 under the leadership of state Sen. Kevin Mathews with the mission to “educate Oklahomans and Americans about the Race Massacre and its impact on the state and nation.”
The commission oversaw several events and projects as part of the city’s centennial commemoration, perhaps most notably the construction of the Greenwood Rising History Center a few blocks east of the boundary marker that was unveiled Friday.
All six boundary markers will be installed by early 2023, officials said.
The markers may have come at the end of the commission’s work but are nonetheless a vital part of its legacy, Matthews said.
Marking the boundaries was part of transforming Greenwood into a “cultural, tourism and educational hub,” he said.
While showing the district's historical boundaries, the markers also point to the future of Greenwood, which is undergoing a lot of revitalization and economic development, said Deputy Mayor Cassia Carr.
"The story of Greenwood is a story of resilience," she said. "It continues to be that way."
