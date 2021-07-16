Moving assistance, other aid available for Vista Shadow Mountain residents, officials say

The fire marshal has cited Vista Shadow Mountain for multiple violations of the fire prevention code. The code violations include open walls in apartments, open ceilings, electrical hazards and generally unsafe conditions.

This is in addition to notices issued by the city’s Working In Neighborhoods Department for violations of the city’s general building maintenance code.

Fire Marshal Andy Teeter told city councilors Wednesday that 83 of the complex’s 100 structures are in imminently dangerous condition and that there was no way his department would allow the buildings to be occupied.

“It’s just plugging the dike is what it is,” Teeter told councilors.

Jack Blair, the city’s chief operating officer, said the city is providing federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding to Vista Shadow Mountain tenants through an agreement with Restore Hope Ministries.

“Those funds can be used for this kind of rapid rehousing and homelessness prevention work, and Restore Hope is elevating all Vista Shadow Mountain cases to the same priority as eviction cases,” Blair said.