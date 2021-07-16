Moving assistance, other aid available for Vista Shadow Mountain residents, officials say

The city is working with nonprofit organizations and the philanthropic community to get residents at a south Tulsa apartment complex into safe housing before they are forced out.
About 100 residents of Vista Shadow Mountain apartments, 6000 S. Memorial Drive, have to be out of their apartments by Wednesday, the deadline city officials have set for the apartment complex to fix a long list of fire prevention and building maintenance code violations.
Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions, said the effort is going well but that donations are still needed.
“We are still raising money, and we are working with both private funders and Restore Hope (Ministries) on getting some Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds,” Gligo said.
She has estimated that as much as $624,000 is needed to help tenants transition into new housing.
“The money will be used for moving costs, security deposits, short-term hotel stays, rent payments and storage facilities,” Gligo said. “And then we are hiring housing navigators to help people apply for apartments.”
Donations can be made online at housingsolutionstulsa.org. Vista Shadow Mountain tenants who need assistance can email Housing Solutions at vsm@housingsolutionstulsa.org.
The fire marshal has cited Vista Shadow Mountain for multiple violations of the fire prevention code. The code violations include open walls in apartments, open ceilings, electrical hazards and generally unsafe conditions.
This is in addition to notices issued by the city’s Working In Neighborhoods Department for violations of the city’s general building maintenance code.
Fire Marshal Andy Teeter told city councilors Wednesday that 83 of the complex’s 100 structures are in imminently dangerous condition and that there was no way his department would allow the buildings to be occupied.
“It’s just plugging the dike is what it is,” Teeter told councilors.
Jack Blair, the city’s chief operating officer, said the city is providing federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding to Vista Shadow Mountain tenants through an agreement with Restore Hope Ministries.
“Those funds can be used for this kind of rapid rehousing and homelessness prevention work, and Restore Hope is elevating all Vista Shadow Mountain cases to the same priority as eviction cases,” Blair said.
“There are a lot of folks that are like, ‘How do we know that you are going to pay for it?’” said City Councilor Lori Decter Wright. “We just really need to reiterate: It’s going to be paid for. They just need to connect with us so we can do that.”
The Mayor’s Office also plans to present the City Council next week with an expedited plan to provide $3.8 million more in ERAP funding.
“We are evaluating options to allocate a portion of these funds for rapid rehousing and homelessness prevention assistance, not just limited to Vista Shadow Mountain,” Blair said.
City Councilor Phil Lakin said a similar effort is underway in the philanthropic community.
“There is a goal internally within the philanthropic community to put together a $1 million fund that would be a revolving fund of sorts to assist individuals who experience these kinds of conditions and changes in their lives,” Lakin said. “Not just necessarily for VSM (residents) but others” facing similar challenges.
Lakin, chief executive officer of the Tulsa Community Foundation, said his organization is committed to helping.
“Tulsa Community Foundation is willing to step in and provide a loan for the needs of those who are at VSM while the federal dollars are being approved and allocated,” he said.