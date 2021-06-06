Mounds man dies in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 75 south of Glenpool

A Mounds man died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 75 Saturday morning about five miles south of Glenpool, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Sunday.

David Robinson, 67, died in the crash.

He was driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty east on 201st Street about 7:12 a.m., when the vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 being driven north on U.S. 75.

Robinson was transported to Saint Francis South in Tulsa, where he died of his injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released from an area hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the OHP said.