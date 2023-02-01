 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorist killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Broken Arrow, police say

A crash involving three vehicles late Tuesday in Broken Arrow left at least one individual dead, police said.

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the collision south of Albany (61st) Street. None of those involved have been identified.

Police said Ninth Street was closed for several hours as the collision scene was cleared.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to a news release. No further details were provided.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates as more information is made available from authorities.

