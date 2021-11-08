Motorcyclist killed in south Tulsa crash

A motorcyclist was killed Monday evening when an SUV turned left in front of him on a south Tulsa street, police said.
The motorcyclist, whose name had not been released late Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene on 71st Street at Wallenberg Drive, the entrance to the Zarrow Campus.
Witnesses told police that the motorcyclist was speeding west on 71st when an eastbound SUV turned left into the Zarrow Campus and that the motorcycle hit the rear passenger door, Officer Colton Adams said.
The crash occurred about 6:45 p.m.
The two occupants of the SUV were taken to a hospital, but information about their conditions was not available.
Witnesses said both the eastbound and westbound lights on 71st were green when the crash occurred, Adams said.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jacob Factor
Breaking News Reporter
A lifelong Tulsa resident, I have worked around Oklahoma covering sports and news. I joined the Tulsa World in 2021 to cover breaking news.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.