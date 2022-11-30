 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcyclist killed in crash on 51st Street east of Sheridan, Tulsa police say

  • 0

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday evening in a crash on 51st Street, according to Tulsa police.

Officers responded at 6:30 p.m. to the scene east of Sheridan Road, where witnesses reportedly were "attempting to provide life-saving measures" after the crash.

A minivan had been attempting a left turn from 72nd East Avenue onto 51st Street when the westbound motorcyclist struck the driver's side door of the vehicle, Tulsa Police Sgt. Dean Hidy said in a news release.

"There was a helmet present at the scene, but it is unknown at this time if the motorcycle operator was wearing it at the time of the collision," Hidy said.

The driver of the minivan, its only occupant, was hospitalized with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police and medical examiners will continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision, the release states.

People are also reading…

U.S. traffic deaths have spiked dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana economic crisis: Inflation affecting both business and consumers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert