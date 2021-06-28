Motorcyclist fatally injured in Muskogee County collision

A 29-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday after being injured in a collision the day before in Muskogee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Kyle Burnett, of Warner, was riding a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle west on 133rd Street South about 9:15 p.m. Saturday when an eastbound truck attempted to turn left onto South 45th East Avenue. Burnett's motorcycle struck the 2014 Dodge Ram, according to the report.

Burnett was hospitalized in critical condition in Tulsa on Saturday, and he later died Sunday, troopers reported. The truck's driver, a 48-year-old Muskogee man, was not injured.

Troopers attributed the cause of the crash to an improper left turn. Both drivers' conditions were considered to be normal at the time of the crash, and each were wearing their respective seatbelt or helmet, the report states.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.