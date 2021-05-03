Motorcyclist critically injured in south Tulsa collision

A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and critically injured in a south Tulsa collision on Sunday.
The rider was traveling west on 81st Street near U.S. 169 about 10:10 a.m. when he collided with a truck attempting to turn onto an on ramp, Tulsa police wrote in a news release.
Officers first to arrive at the scene found the man down in the intersection. He was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery in critical condition, the release states.
Traffic investigators processed the scene for evidence.
Police did not mention the other driver involved in the release.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
