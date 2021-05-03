 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist critically injured in south Tulsa collision
A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and critically injured in a south Tulsa collision on Sunday. 

The rider was traveling west on 81st Street near U.S. 169 about 10:10 a.m. when he collided with a truck attempting to turn onto an on ramp, Tulsa police wrote in a news release. 

Officers first to arrive at the scene found the man down in the intersection. He was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery in critical condition, the release states. 

Traffic investigators processed the scene for evidence.  

Police did not mention the other driver involved in the release. 

