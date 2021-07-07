Motorcyclist, 22, dies in single-vehicle crash on IDL

A motorcyclist died early Wednesday after crashing on the Inner Dispersal Loop near downtown.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol initially responded to the scene just after midnight on the west leg of the IDL, but the crash occurred in Tulsa Police jurisdiction, according to a news release.

According to officers, a 2005 Suzuki GS500F driven by Christopher Michael Miller, 22, was westbound on First Street / Heavy Trafficway when he got to the onramp for Interstate 244 eastbound.

Miller reportedly was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve and struck the concrete side rail on a bridge. He was thrown from the impact and landed on the concrete embankment below the bridge, police said.

The motorcycle never struck any other vehicle as it continued along the onramp and came to a stop without its rider

"Speed and inexperience were determined to be the prevailing causation," police said.

Miller's next of kin have been notified of his death.