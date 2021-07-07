Motorcyclist, 22, dies in single-vehicle crash on IDL entrance ramp

A motorcyclist died early Wednesday after crashing on an entrance ramp to the Inner Dispersal Loop on the west side of downtown Tulsa.

A 2005 Suzuki GS500F driven by Christopher Michael Miller was on an entrance ramp to Interstate 244's eastbound lanes from First Street and Heavy Traffic Way when the motorcycle struck the concrete side rail on a bridge just after midnight.

Miller, 22, reportedly was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve on the ramp, Tulsa police said in a press statement. He was thrown from the impact and landed on the concrete embankment below an overpass, police said.

The motorcycle continued along the entrance ramp and came to a stop without its rider.

"Speed and inexperience were determined to be the prevailing causation," police said.