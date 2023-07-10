A 21-year-old Glenpool man was killed Saturday when his motorcycle collided with an SUV turning onto Washington (91st) Street, Broken Arrow police said.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the scene near Aspen (145th East) Avenue where Mason Lawrence was found dead after the crash.

Lawrence was reportedly eastbound when an SUV turned left from a restaurant on the south side Washington Street into the motorcycle's path.

Police said the occupants of the SUV had minor injuries.

The cause the collision remains under investigation, according to a Broken Arrow Police Department news release Monday.

