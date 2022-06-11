Mother of slain Girl Scout says loss still feels 'fresh' after 45 years

She would be 55.

That fact alone — since in her mind she’ll always be young — is hard for Denise Milner’s mother to grasp.

But even harder to picture, she said, is what her daughter’s life might look like now.

“She had a lot of interests and was good at most things she tried,” Bettye Milner said.

Denise could’ve chosen just about any direction in life. And thinking about how that choice was so cruelly taken away, Milner added, is not any easier after 45 years.

This Monday will mark the 45th anniversary of what have become known as the Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders, in which Denise Milner, 10, and two other Tulsa-area scouts were killed on their first night at Camp Scott in Mayes County.

Lori Farmer, 8, and Michele Guse, 9, were found slain with Denise the following morning, June 13, 1977.

Interest in the case spiked again recently ahead of the anniversary, thanks in large part to a new ABC News/Hulu docuseries. Bettye Milner was interviewed for the series.

The longtime Tulsan, who now lives in Mansfield, Texas, near her two daughters and four grandchildren, has given many interviews over the years.

But she’s never sought the spotlight. And with 2022 having brought so much of it, the 77-year-old said she has grown weary.

Attention on the case has also been boosted by DNA results recently made public that point to longtime main suspect Gene Leroy Hart.

Hart, who died in 1979 while in prison on unrelated charges, was tried and acquitted for the slayings.

The latest testing was officially inconclusive, but it was able to rule out all potential suspects except Hart, authorities said.

Milner said she made up her mind about Hart’s guilt in 1979 after sitting through every day of the trial.

She hasn’t wavered since. She said she hopes — if anything — the DNA results can change the minds of those who believe in Hart’s innocence.

Milner moved to Texas in 2019, she said, to be close to her daughters and their children.

Up until then, she’d lived in the same home in Tulsa for 51 years.

It was the same house where Denise grew up, and where she was living at the time of her death.

In the end, Milner was ready to leave. “And I don’t miss it,” she said.

She’s never felt a strong tie to any place just because of its association with Denise. In fact, she’s visited her grave only once since the funeral, preferring not to think of her as being in it.

Rather, it’s with family surrounding her that Milner feels the strongest connection to her late daughter.

Her oldest grandchild is named for Denise. Another, Morgan, has inherited a lot of her spirit, she said.

“She has the same personality,” Milner said. “She wants to be a part of everything; she tries to join everything like Denise did.”

Milner said 45 years feels like a long time in some ways, yet in others, not so much.

Her daughter’s murder “is not immediate anymore,” she said.

At the same time, “I can’t get past the things that happened to her. I try not to think about it, but it’s always there — what she went through.”

If the docuseries was a painful reminder of that, so, too, unfortunately, is the daily news, Milner said.

“Seeing all the things happening in the world now, how kids are being harmed, it just makes it all fresh.”

