Mother hopes for answers as sheriff connects body in burned vehicle to missing-teen case

"He never made it to the convenience store," Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said of Collins.

Collins' family reported him missing later that morning, and by Monday they had a search party made up of family, friends and a volunteer search organization ready to go.

Chennault said the family was quick to file a report, which was helpful; it's a myth that one has to wait 24 hours to report a missing adult.

"There is no time frame," Chennault said. "Report them as quickly as you can."

While searching Monday, deputies noticed an overgrown driveway appeared to have recently been driven through. It led up a hill to an abandoned house not visible from the main road.

Following the tracks, they found a burning vehicle with a body inside, Chennault said. The body has yet to be identified through the state Medical Examiner's office, but Chennault said investigators believe it to be that of Collins due to its proximity to his crashed vehicle and the location of the party; all were within a 5 mile radius, the sheriff said.

Identification aside, this is the first homicide the Sheriff's Office has investigated this year, Chennault said. The agency averages more than two each year.