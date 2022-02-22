Mostly sleet, snow expected in Tulsa metro; significant icing could hit southeast Oklahoma

A winter storm system is expected to produce "significant sleet accumulation" of up to an inch in the Tulsa metro and ice accumulations of up to a half inch in some areas in southeast Oklahoma, forecasters said.

Significant travel difficulties and impacts to the power grid are likely, forecasters said.

"Precipitation type across the area continues to be the main challenge with this forecast, with varying differences in the strength of the surface cold air and low-level warm layer," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

An initial wave of precipitation Wednesday "is expected to be mainly sleet across most of the region, with some freezing rain also likely to mix in, especially across southeast Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas.

"Whatever the precipitation type, winter weather impacts are likely throughout the day Wednesday."

A second round of precipitation on Thursday "could be even more problematic," forecasters said.

"(As of Tuesday) it is expected that freezing rain and significant icing is expected with this round, especially south of I-44 and into northwest Arkansas where significant impacts are likely," forecasters said.