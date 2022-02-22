Mostly sleet, snow expected in Tulsa metro; significant icing could hit southeast Oklahoma

A winter storm system is expected to produce "significant sleet accumulation" of up to an inch in the Tulsa metro and ice accumulations of up to a half inch in some areas in southeast Oklahoma, forecasters said.
Significant travel difficulties and impacts to the power grid are likely, forecasters said.
"Precipitation type across the area continues to be the main challenge with this forecast, with varying differences in the strength of the surface cold air and low-level warm layer," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
An initial wave of precipitation Wednesday "is expected to be mainly sleet across most of the region, with some freezing rain also likely to mix in, especially across southeast Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas.
"Whatever the precipitation type, winter weather impacts are likely throughout the day Wednesday."
A second round of precipitation on Thursday "could be even more problematic," forecasters said.
"(As of Tuesday) it is expected that freezing rain and significant icing is expected with this round, especially south of I-44 and into northwest Arkansas where significant impacts are likely," forecasters said.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma is bringing in 50 additional workers from outside the company to assist with potential power outages, particularly in the McAlester area, spokesman Wayne Greene said Tuesday afternoon.
"Travel impacts and impacts to the power grid will be the main concerns. Precipitation should transition to light snow as it winds down Thursday night, but significant snow accumulations are not expected," forecasters said.
Almost all of eastern Oklahoma is under a winter storm watch from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Tulsa area forecast:
Wednesday: A chance of snow and sleet before noon, then sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain. High near 26. Wind chill values between 3 and 13. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday night: A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday: Sleet, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain before noon, then a chance of snow and sleet. Some thunder is also possible. High near 29. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 34. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The difference between freezing rain and sleet
Both freezing rain and sleet occur by the same general process: Liquid raindrops in a layer of warm air well above the surface fall into a layer of freezing air hugging the ground. The difference between these two wintry precipitation types depends on the thickness of the layer of freezing air, according to the National Weather Service.
Freezing rain occurs when the layer of freezing air is so thin that the raindrops do not have enough time to freeze before reaching the ground. Instead, the water freezes on contact with the surface, creating a coating of ice on whatever the raindrops contact.
Sleet is simply frozen raindrops and occurs when the layer of freezing air along the surface is thicker. This causes the raindrops to freeze before reaching the ground.