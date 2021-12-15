Most of state under wind advisory or high wind warning; 2,800 in Tulsa area without power

Winds gusting up to 45 mph in the Tulsa area have resulted in about 2,800 customers without power Wednesday afternoon, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

Much of the state is under a wind advisory or high wind warning. Tulsa and surrounding counties are under the advisory until 6 p.m.

Winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 are expected in the Tulsa area, before a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, forecasters said.

Much higher winds have been recorded in northwest Oklahoma and in the panhandle, where some Oklahoma Mesonet sites have reported top gusts near or above hurricane force of 74 mph.

Gusts of 79 and 77 mph have been recorded at two Mesonet Panhandle sites as of early Wednesday afternoon.

The forecast for the Tulsa area is for a 70% chance of rain tonight with some strong to possibly severe storms.