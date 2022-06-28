Most incumbent state legislators win re-election, with two exceptions

Tuesday’s primaries saw most incumbent state legislators from the Tulsa area reelected outright or advancing to the general election — save a Mounds representative who was targeted with dark money for opposing private school vouchers and a Collinsville representative who is credited for the bill Gov. Kevin Stitt heralded as “the nation's strictest abortion ban.”

HD 24

A drastically redrawn House District 24 saw Rep. Logan Phillips of Mounds fight for his political life against two Bixby opponents and lose with just 29% of the vote to 55% for Chris Banning, a self-employed business owner who touted prior military service.

Phillips was met with significant opposition by the political action committee School Freedom Fund Oklahoma — an organization that supports school choice — which had spent about $93,000 in the HD 24 campaign as of June 22.

HD 11

Rep. Wendi Stearman, the Republican author of the bill that banned abortion in Oklahoma that went into effect after the fall of Roe v. Wade, was ousted Tuesday from state House District 11. John Kane, a Bartlesville cattle rancher and business owner, beat Stearman in the Republican primary with 53% of the vote. No Democrat ran for the seat, so Kane will take office.

Kane said he is proud of the campaign he ran and excited to work for the people of HD 11, which includes most of Bartlesville and some of Collinsville, and will begin working for them even before the next legislative session.

"I like the idea of teamwork, people working together, collaborating to make great things happen," Kane said. "The only way to do that is to build relationships and trust. My first objective will be to start doing that by spending time with people, and that's what I intend to do starting right now, not waiting for the next session starts."

SD 36

In Senate District 36, Broken Arrow incumbent Sen. John Haste defeated challenger David Dambroso to be elected to a second term.

He attributes the victory to “a lot of prayer” and doing more listening in office than talking.

“I listen to the constituents and work to come up with the right solutions any way we can,” he said Tuesday evening. “There’s too much noise out there right now and not enough work on finding solutions.”

HD 76

Incumbent Rep. Ross Ford beat challenger and fellow Broken Arrow resident Tim Brooks for House District 76, which Ford has represented since 2017. Unofficial results had Ford with 66% of the votes.

SD 12

Republican Todd Gollihare, retired chief ​probation officer at the U.S. District Court's Northern District of Oklahoma, won the Senate District 12 seat with 70% of votes over HollyFrontier refinery worker Robb Ford. No Democrat ran for SD 12.

HD 79

Paul Hassink will receive the Republican nod in the race for House District 79 after receiving 51.85% of the vote in the Republican primary against former Tulsa City Councilor Karen Gilbert and former Washington County Treasurer Stan Stevens.

Gilbert received 38% of the vote, and Stevens won 9.7%.

Hassink will now face Democratic incumbent Rep. Melissa Provenzano in the general election.

SD 2

Jarrin Jackson and Ally Seifried won 34% and 32% respectively in the Republican primary for Senate District 2 and will be heading to a runoff to face Democrat Jennifer Esau.

Jackson, an Army veteran and owner of an ammunition company "with customers in every state except those that hate guns," thanked his supporters on Facebook for voting for him.

"I would like to thank my supporters, voters, volunteers and conservative small-dollar donors for all of the support," Jackson said. "I will fight to deport the illegal aliens, secure our elections, protect the 2nd Amendment, boost American energy in Oklahoma, ban foreign ownership of Oklahoma land, protect women's sports, protect our children, and will put Oklahoma and America First."

HD 66

Republicans Gabe Renfrow, a Sand Springs nurse, with 37% of the primary vote, and Clay Staires, a Skiatook life coach, with 28%, will be heading to a runoff to decide who will face Democrat James Rankin for House District 66.

HD 13

Republicans Neil Hays and Carlisa Rogers, with almost exactly the same amount of votes, will head to a runoff election for House District 13 after each secured 27% of the votes. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Jimmy Haley.

HD 35

In House District 35, with new boundaries bringing this district into southern Osage County to just west of Sand Springs — including Hominy, Cleveland and the Lawrence Creek area west of Mannford — Republican incumbent Ty Burns handily defeated challenger Daniel Johnson, a Hominy bank vice president, 78.61% to 21.39%. Burns will face Democrat Samuel Jennings in the general election.

HD 37 and SD 10

Two Ponca City Republican incumbents whose districts now extend into the Tulsa metro area easily won reelection in their primaries. Senate District 10 incumbent Bill Coleman claimed 74% of the votes to defeat challenger Emily DeLozier from Sand Springs, and House District 37 incumbent Ken Luttrell beat Joe Vaden Jr., also of Ponca City, 64% to 36%.

