'Most important piece of equipment' for your home: Firefighters install smoke detectors in neighborhood of fatal fire

Tulsa firefighters Travis Barnes (from left) and Kyle Eller, American Red Cross Tulsa Chapter disaster program coordinator Lori Visser and firefighter Todd Stewart leave a home on Tuesday during a check for and installation of smoke detectors in homes near the location of a recent fatal fire.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Tulsa firefighter Travis Barnes, right, explains an information packet being handed out to residents. With Barnes are Lori Visser, disaster program coordinator with the American Red Cross Tulsa Chapter, and firefighter Kyle Eller.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Tulsa Fire Department public information officer Andy Little answers questions Tuesday before firefighters and American Red Cross representatives check homes and install smoke detectors where needed near the location of a recent fatal fire.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Lori Visser, disaster program manager with the Tulsa Chapter of the American Red Cross, speaks with Tulsa firefighters Kyler Eller (center) and Todd Stewart (right), as firefighter Travis Barnes talks to a resident about smoke detectors Tuesday near the location of a recent fatal fire.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Tulsa firefighters Kyle Eller (left) and Todd Stewart walk down 78th East Avenue on Tuesday to check for smoke detectors in homes near the location of a recent fatal fire.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Lori Visser, disaster program manager with the American Red Cross of Tulsa, walks past a home decorated for Halloween on Tuesday as she and Tulsa firefighters check homes for smoke detectors.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Firefighter Justin Flake climbs into Ladder 66 after dropping off paperwork and leftover smoke detectors at The Mission Church on Tuesday. Members of the Tulsa Fire Department and the American Red Cross had installed smoke detectors in homes near the location of a recent fatal fire.
As part of a regular effort following a fatal fire, firefighters canvassed a Tulsa neighborhood about 6 miles east of downtown on Tuesday to install free smoke detectors for some and replace batteries for others.
“It’s in our mission statement to protect lives. We know that smoke detectors do that,” Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said.
“They give you time to get out of your home before it develops to a point where you’re not able to do so. That precious time is crucial in any fire because they grow so quickly.”
About 5:52 a.m. Monday, firefighters had responded to a house fire at 421 S. 76th East Ave., where they found a 46-year-old woman dead on the front porch of the home. She had been pulled out of the burning house by a friend, Little said.
The fire’s cause remained under investigation on Tuesday, when about 25 firefighters went to about 200 homes in the area to install free smoke detectors and replace batteries in others as needed as part of “After the Fire,” a Tulsa Fire Department community risk-reduction program.
It is aimed at boosting public awareness on the importance of having working smoke alarms and installing them where needed in neighborhoods where fatal fires have occurred.
Little said that according to the National Fire Prevention Association, four out of five fire-related deaths occur in homes and that two out of three of those deaths occur in a residence without a smoke detector.
Fire Capt. Justin Flake and a firefighter crew were assigned to go door-to-door on the same street as the fatal fire to install smoke detectors.
“It’s the most important piece of equipment that you can put in your house,” Flake said.
He and two other firefighters helped install a smoke detector in Linda Thaompson’s home. She has lived in the neighborhood for two years.
“We just moved in and they didn’t have them, and it just never clicked until that lady passed away down the road,” Thaompson said. “I’m relieved they’re doing this.”
Each house they visited in which a resident answered the door received a home safety plan that includes a checklist outlining safety measures that need to be taken in the home.
Representatives with the Tulsa Chapter of the American Red Cross also helped check and install smoke detectors in the neighborhood. The Red Cross works closely with the Tulsa Fire Department in providing support for displaced residents or other victims of residence fires.
“They are supplying the smoke detectors for us to distribute,” Little said.
For residents who were not home, a flier was left with information to call and ask firefighters to install smoke detectors for free at a later time.
Anyone in the Tulsa area is encouraged to call 918-596-9422 for firefighters to do the same in their homes for free.
Photos: Tulsa firefighters hand out smoke detectors after fatal fire
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
Tulsa firefighters Travis Barnes (from left) and Kyle Eller, American Red Cross Tulsa Chapter disaster program coordinator Lori Visser and firefighter Todd Stewart leave a home on Tuesday during a check for and installation of smoke detectors in homes near the location of a recent fatal fire.
Tulsa firefighter Travis Barnes, right, explains an information packet being handed out to residents. With Barnes are Lori Visser, disaster program coordinator with the American Red Cross Tulsa Chapter, and firefighter Kyle Eller.
Tulsa Fire Department public information officer Andy Little answers questions Tuesday before firefighters and American Red Cross representatives check homes and install smoke detectors where needed near the location of a recent fatal fire.
Lori Visser, disaster program manager with the Tulsa Chapter of the American Red Cross, speaks with Tulsa firefighters Kyler Eller (center) and Todd Stewart (right), as firefighter Travis Barnes talks to a resident about smoke detectors Tuesday near the location of a recent fatal fire.
Firefighter Justin Flake climbs into Ladder 66 after dropping off paperwork and leftover smoke detectors at The Mission Church on Tuesday. Members of the Tulsa Fire Department and the American Red Cross had installed smoke detectors in homes near the location of a recent fatal fire.