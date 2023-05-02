Downtowns across America continue to adjust to life after the pandemic — and Tulsa is no exception.

But the 2022 State of Downtown Tulsa report released Tuesday tells the story of a city core that is well on its way to a brighter, if not a somewhat different, future than what was envisioned before COVID-19 changed everything.

No data point reflects that reality more than the 70-75% of downtown workers who have gone back to the office to work.

“And we are able to track that our office workers’ return to office is between 70% and 75% at this point in time, which is much higher than many of our peer downtowns and downtowns across the country that are still struggling to achieve 50%,” said Brian Kurtz, president and CEO of Downtown Tulsa Partnership, which conducted the study.

“The corporate partners that we have in downtown understand the importance of the culture that would be missing if their workers were not here while still obviously needing to respect the need for hybrid working opportunities.”

Kurtz said the days of Tulsa’s downtown workforce, now at more 34,000, commuting to its offices five days a week are likely over. The research shows it will be more like three days a week, Kurtz said.

“Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are the busiest downtown from an office workers standpoint,” he said. “Mondays and Fridays oftentimes still struggle to be over that 55-60% (return to work rate).”

One of the goals of organizations like Downtown Tulsa Partnership is to create reasons for that workforce to remain downtown before, during and after work.

“The number of coffee shops and restaurants are certainly additive to the experience for them, but what are the other things that we create (to make) a dynamic experience downtown for them to want to be down here?” Kurtz said.

The State of Downtown Tulsa report answers that question with a long list of data detailing downtown’s flourishing restaurant, entertainment and arts scenes: 10 art galleries, eight museums, 12 live music and concert venues, and more than 100 restaurants and bars, including 33 new food and beverage establishments opened since 2019.

A survey conducted by Downtown Tulsa Partnership found the top three activities that keep workers downtown after hours and returning on weekends are dining, bars and breweries, and concerts and live music.

The number of people living downtown has increased 25% since 2010, to nearly 5,000, fueling a projected need for approximately 3,500 to 4,000 housing units of all kinds, including 450 to 600 for-sale units. Currently there are 2,773 residential units downtown, according to the report, including 578 that have been added since 2019.

Kurtz said the boom in Class A office space construction downtown has led to vacancies not only in other Class A office spaces but in Class B and C properties, presenting both an opportunity and a challenge.

“I think we have an opportunity to further investigate how more of our Class B and C office properties can be converted to residential units to house more people in downtown,” he said.

Kurtz said the report — the first of its kind by Downtown Tulsa Partnership or its predecessor, the Downtown Coordinating Council — is not intended to be a PR tool for the city.

“There are certainly challenges that exist and opportunities for us to improve upon moving forward,” Kurtz said.

Those challenges range from homelessness to a shortage of all housing types to an abundance of surface parking lots.

“We are one of the least dense neighborhoods when you factor in all of the surface parking lots,” Kurtz said. “So we have work to do to build ground up on these as the market can support. We see a great deal of opportunity to enhance and build upon our residential needs on a lot of these empty parking lots.”

Kurtz said Downtown Tulsa Partnership continues to encourage the city to invest in roads, sidewalks, streetscaping and other infrastructure that will help make a more vibrant downtown. The organization is also keeping a close eye on plans to move the Police Department out of the Police Courts Building next to the Cox Business Convention Center, a move envisioned in the Arena District Master Plan.

Kurtz hopes the vision of building a first-class convention hotel on the site can be realized but says he does not want to see the city and county court systems move out of the Inner Dispersal Loop. County and city officials have expressed interest in sharing a new facility someday but have never said it would be located outside the IDL.

“Whether it is the jurors or the lawyers, the attorneys, the workers in those buildings already, are visiting downtown restaurants in their lunch break,” Kurtz said. “And we want to ensure that those who are currently working here remain here in the long term. We are certainly advocates of those remaining downtown.”

The report was released late Tuesday afternoon at a gathering of local leaders and downtown business people at the Santa Fe Square office building downtown.

“Sound data and prime storytelling are incredibly important to our collective efforts to see more continuous growth in downtown,” Kurtz said. “And we hope that this data and that these tools that we are talking about become useful to those making investment decisions in the city’s core.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum used his brief speech to reflect on how far downtown Tulsa has come in such a short time.

“Just 15 years ago, the notion of having neon signs on buildings in downtown, the idea that downtown would be vibrant and bustling and busy was a totally foreign concept,” Bynum said.

Downtown Tulsa Partnership is a nonprofit that began operations in July 2021, assuming and expanding on the role played by the Downtown Coordinating Council since 2009.

Its primary responsibilities of the public-private partnership are to provide supplemental maintenance, beautification and public safety services within the Tulsa Stadium Improvement District, which comprises properties within the IDL.

Downtown Tulsa by the numbers Total area: 1.4 square miles Population: 4,984 Housing units: 2,773 Employees: 34,000 Annual visitors: 1.93 million Top employee sector: Professional, scientific and technology cervices Average downtown rent: $1,263 Source: Downtown Tulsa Partnership

