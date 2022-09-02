 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning showers, but drying for the weekend: watch Friday's weather forecast

This morning there will be scattered showers and a few storms around the area. It may be a bit of a soggy commute for some as you are headed out the door. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Today we will see showers last for the first half of the day. But they will be off-and-on. For the second half of the day skies will gradually clear and highs will only warm into the mid-to-upper 80s. 

For the holiday weekend ahead there is a chance for a few showers on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs for the weekend will be in the 90s. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

