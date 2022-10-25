 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning showers, afternoon sun: watch Tuesday Oct 25 weather forecast

There are a few lingering showers early in the morning on the back end of the system as it ejects toward the east. Clouds will linger through lunch, then we will be left with mostly sunny skies.

Highs today will only warm to the mid 60s with a north wind at 10-15 mph. 

Overnight lows will cool down under clear skies. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

For Wednesday we remain in the 60s. 70s will return for Thursday before our next system moves in for the end of the week. 

