More water line breaks, service interruptions expected with warmer weather

The warm weather that's expected to bring relief after several days of ice and snow is also expected cause problems for ongoing water line break repairs, nearing 200 across the city.

"We still have a long way to go as far as the water system is concerned," Clayton Edwards, water and sewer director for the city of Tulsa, said Thursday.

The forecast for next week brings high temperatures in the mid-60s, according to National Weather Service Tulsa. Edwards said the warming will mean further ground shifts, which can cause even more breaks to water lines.

Thousands of customers and businesses have been affected as frigid temperatures resulted in 164 water line breaks reported by Thursday afternoon.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said as of Wednesday night, nearly all of the breaks that were leaking had been closed off, a process called "valving down." It's a policy change for responding to breaks that interrupts service for those in the area of the repair.