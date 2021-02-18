More water line breaks, service interruptions expected with warmer weather

The warm weather that's expected to bring relief after several days of ice and snow is also expected cause problems for ongoing water line break repairs, nearing 200 across the city.
"We still have a long way to go as far as the water system is concerned," Clayton Edwards, water and sewer director for the city of Tulsa, said Thursday.
The forecast for next week brings high temperatures in the mid-60s, according to National Weather Service Tulsa. Edwards said the warming will mean further ground shifts, which can cause even more breaks to water lines.
Thousands of customers and businesses have been affected as frigid temperatures resulted in 164 water line breaks reported by Thursday afternoon.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said as of Wednesday night, nearly all of the breaks that were leaking had been closed off, a process called "valving down." It's a policy change for responding to breaks that interrupts service for those in the area of the repair.
"I know it's an inconvenience to our customers, but we need to do that to try to keep water within the system," Edwards said, noting affected customers are notified so they can prepare to be without water for a day or two.
Tulsans are asked for patience, with more than 108 lines valved down as of Thursday afternoon, affecting more than 1,700 customers and 120 businesses, according to Edwards. He said 20 local contractor crews would be working in addition to 10 city crews along with eight other crews from the city that have been transitioned.
Unfortunately, the volume of repairs precludes the city from being able to notify affected customers about when service might return, Edwards said. He said customers can check the map at cityoftulsa.gov for repair sites.
"If you see a crew, you can expect perhaps later that day or the next day to see water restored," he said.
Free-water stations are set up for affected residents at local fire stations, Expo Square, LaFortune Park and Tulsa Community College North Campus, Edwards said. No containers are provided. Fire stations are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Expo Square's station at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Gate 2 will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. each day.
Water levels in Tulsa storage tanks have been a concern with use for the month already twice the normal amount for February as residents leave faucets dripping to prevent frozen pipes.
A pump at the Mohawk Water Treatment Plant was temporarily taken out of service due to a leak, also affecting storage tank levels, but Edwards said the pumping capacity was restored with backup equipment early Thursday.
Edwards said the current amount of water being pumped daily, about 180 million gallons, is more comparable to the hottest summer days of August.
The Tulsa Fire Department has also responded to another 232 breaks on private fire lines, Edwards said, making the total for this storm close to the average repaired in an entire year.
Officials said conservation remains key to keep water storage at acceptable levels: those with service are asked to delay using dishwashers and washing machines, and avoid long showers.
President Joe Biden approved Gov. Kevin Stitt's request for a disaster declaration after the winter storms. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now authorized to coordinate disaster relief efforts in all 77 Oklahoma counties. Emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering and direct federal assistance will be provided at 75% federal funding, according to a White House news release.
The declaration allows for reimbursement to cities, counties and tribes for the cost of eligible emergency protective measures related to mass care and sheltering operations through FEMA's assistance program.
Tulsa's winter weather from above
Weather
Watch Now: Sledders take advantage of winter weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
A major winter storm blasted Tulsa on Sunday with snow and bitterly cold temperatures. Wind chill values were 12 degrees below zero in the are…
Photos: Tulsa firefighers battle a three alarm blaze next to Marshall Brewing Co.