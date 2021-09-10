More Tulsans seeking help with rent now that eviction moratorium has ended

The program has already spent more than 75% of the federal stimulus funds that have been allocated to the city of Tulsa for rental assistance. But if necessary, funds could be reallocated from the county or state to keep ERAP payments flowing here, Jaynes said.

Officials have long expected a wave of new eviction cases once the federal moratorium ended. And the city saw a brief surge in early August, when the Biden administration allowed the moratorium to expire but then reinstated it a few days later.

The moratorium ended again Aug. 26, when the U.S. Supreme Court declared it unlawful. But another wave doesn’t seem to be hitting Tulsa, at least yet. The city saw an average of 10 evictions filed in court per day in the first week of September, less than half the average per day in August, according to data from Open Justice Oklahoma.

Most eviction cases, however, aren’t filed so early in the month. Landlords typically wait for grace periods to expire before heading to court, which means a September wave could still be coming.

Historically, Tulsa’s eviction court docket peaks between the 20th and 30th days of the month, said Legal Aid attorney Eric Hallett, who works with local tenants free of charge.