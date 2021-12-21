More than 100 jobs coming to Broken Arrow with relocation of Automotive Industries

"This will be a one-of-a-kind facility in Oklahoma, and we plan to ensure that headquarters stays in Broken Arrow,” Al-Rifai said.

Automotive Industries will launch its new all-in-one fleet and dealer service center in Broken Arrow to offer repairs, technology and logistics. Some of its services include auto body, mechanical, glass, upholstery, detail and scheduled maintenance.

According to the release, the company "gives customers control of their inventory with an easy-to-use estimate and proprietary tracker app. Turnarounds are faster with their ultra-efficient process, pick-up/drop-off service, and high-volume reconditioning facility. Customers don’t have to send vehicles to three or more shops for repair, saving time and money."

The company's primary market is franchise dealers and fleet companies locally and from the surrounding states.

“Sitting on three highways with access from the north and south, this property is a prime choice for our operation. With everything moving east we forecast this property to be a great investment in our future,” Al-Rifai said.