More than 100 jobs coming to Broken Arrow with relocation of Automotive Industries

A Tulsa vehicle fleet repair, restoration and management company for auto dealers and others will relocate to Broken Arrow and add more than 100 jobs, the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corp. announced Tuesday.
Automotive Industries, a full-service fleet management company, recently purchased a 106,000-square-foot facility in Broken Arrow with plans to add more than 100 new jobs next year.
The company is currently located at 4545 S. Mingo Road in Tulsa and employs 31.
It will locate to 20701 E. Houston (81st) Street in Broken Arrow, at the junction of the Creek Turnpike, Broken Arrow Expressway/Muskogee Turnpike and Oklahoma 51.
"Automotive Industries has revolutionized vehicle reconditioning through technology and state-of-the-art facilities," a news release states. "Their streamlined process allows fleets and auto dealers to drive financial profitability and to ensure quality, convenience, and fast turnover."
“We are excited about our move and expansion,” Automotive Industries' CEO Kyle Al-Rifai said.
“The building was perfect for our company, and the community of Broken Arrow from the Chamber and EDC to city and elected officials have welcomed us by providing resources we need. With the expansion comes new contracts and expanded fleet management.
"This will be a one-of-a-kind facility in Oklahoma, and we plan to ensure that headquarters stays in Broken Arrow,” Al-Rifai said.
Automotive Industries will launch its new all-in-one fleet and dealer service center in Broken Arrow to offer repairs, technology and logistics. Some of its services include auto body, mechanical, glass, upholstery, detail and scheduled maintenance.
According to the release, the company "gives customers control of their inventory with an easy-to-use estimate and proprietary tracker app. Turnarounds are faster with their ultra-efficient process, pick-up/drop-off service, and high-volume reconditioning facility. Customers don’t have to send vehicles to three or more shops for repair, saving time and money."
The company's primary market is franchise dealers and fleet companies locally and from the surrounding states.
“Sitting on three highways with access from the north and south, this property is a prime choice for our operation. With everything moving east we forecast this property to be a great investment in our future,” Al-Rifai said.
He and his staff are renovating the property and plan to be operational by second quarter of 2022, with hiring to start after the first of the year.
“We were able to connect Automotive Industries with Tulsa Tech and other education providers to address the company’s future talent needs,” said Darla Heller, vice president with BAEDC.
Experienced or trained automotive service techs will be needed, as well as paint and body techs, and administrative support, she said.
The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corp. connects businesses and organizations with guides and resources for success. Partnerships with local organizations and businesses have resulted in thousands of new jobs, capital investments that have expanded and improved the City of Broken Arrow, it said.