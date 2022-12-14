More than 1 million in Oklahoma expected to travel for holidays

AAA Oklahoma estimates that nearly 1.1 million people in the Sooner state will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, the auto club said.

That’s an increase of 28,400 people statewide compared to last year and closing in on prepandemic numbers. 2022 is expected to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began tracking in 2000, the organization said.

“This year, travel time will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma’s public affairs and government relations manager.

“With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return,” she said.

INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights, expects the most congested days on the road to be Dec. 23 — the Friday before Christmas — Dec. 27, Dec. 28 and Jan. 2, as travelers mix with commuters. Nationwide, drivers could see travel times up to 25% longer.

“With pre-pandemic levels of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in and around major metro areas, with Tuesday, December 27, expected to be the nation’s worst day to travel,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX.

“Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the afternoon commute.”

For purposes of the forecast, the year-end holiday travel period is defined as the 11-day period from Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Jan. 2. The period is the same length as the 2021-22 year-end travel period.

The year-end holiday travel period can range from 10 to 13 days, depending on which day of the week Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall. All year-end holiday periods contain two weekends.

Oklahomans traveling breakdown

• Estimated number of Oklahomans traveling by auto, air and other means: 1,092,339, or 27.4% of the state's 3.986 million total population, an increase of 2.6% over last year.

• People traveling by vehicle: 1,016,593, or 25.5% of the population, an increase of 1.3%

• People traveling by air: 47,840, or 1.2% of the population, an increase of 21.5%.

• People traveling by bus, train or other means: 27,906, or 0.7% of the population, an increase of 26.4%.

AAA also outlined the estimated best and worst times to travel during the period.

Worst times to travel

Dec. 23: 4-7 p.m.

Dec. 24: noon-6 p.m.

Dec. 26: 2-6 p.m.

Dec. 27: 3-7 p.m.

Dec. 28: 3-7 p.m.

Dec. 29: 3-7 p.m.

Dec. 30: 3-7 p.m.

Jan. 2: 4-7 p.m.

Best times to travel

Dec. 23: before 2 p.m.; after 8 p.m.

Dec. 24: before 11 a.m.; after 7 p.m.

Dec. 25: any time; minimal traffic expected

Dec. 26: before noon; after 7 p.m.

Dec. 27: before 2 p.m.; after 8 p.m.

Dec. 28: before 2 p.m.; after 8 p.m.

Dec. 29: before 2 p.m.; after 8 p.m.

Dec. 30: before 2 p.m.; after 8 p.m.

Dec. 31: any time; minimal traffic expected

Jan. 1: any time; minimal traffic expected

Jan. 2: before 3 p.m.; after 8 p.m.

