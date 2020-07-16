What Terecia Williams saw when she stepped into the River Spirit Expo building for help with unemployment benefits on Thursday was not what she expected.
The space she pictured as crowded, loud and generally negative was open, quiet and content.
"They got everything in order," she said, standing next to a table of donated snacks.
The start of day two for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission's first claims processing event in Tulsa was different from Wednesday, when hundreds of individuals laid off during the pandemic lined up before the sun rose in hopes of claiming time with a state agent to access their benefits.
Nine hundred tickets went quickly for both days of the event, 450 per day, prompting OESC officials to announce that they would hold another two-day session next week to connect the jobless with their unemployment insurance compensation.
As was the case this week, the OESC offices in Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sapulpa and downtown Tulsa will be closed to provide staff support for the event.
Beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Expo Square, OESC will distribute 500 tickets for each day of the event Wednesday and Thursday.
Agents served more than 1,000 individuals at the two-day event this week, a number they hope to double in the next, according to a news release.
Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of OESC, moved about the Expo building, checking on and talking with those waiting to see an agent and those headed out the door. One man who had just been helped stopped on his way out to thank her for a job well done.
“That’s the fun part of this job," Zumwalt said. "Because there’s people (who) expect us to be adversaries, and I’m like, 'No, no, no; I’m your advocate. I want the same things you do. I want you to get paid because you deserve these benefits. And all this stuff that has happened beforehand? I’m not trying to argue with you about it. I’m so sorry that happened. But here’s what we’re going to do now.'"
Acknowledging peoples' anger with an unhelpful call center and archaic online filing system over the past couple of months is helpful, Zumwalt said, because they have reason to be angry.
OESC is hiring and training more claims agents, pressuring third party vendors to step up their performance and working to update the online system without cutting off claims.
And although many people are hurting, thinking that the state government is trying to be unhelpful not wanting to pay them, Zumwalt called that notion "absolutely false" and pointed to the claims agents working diligently to help those in need.
People walk into the event "hating state government" and walk out knowing that the agency cares about them and their case, Zumwalt said, "because we do."
Williams, 55, felt that.
The temporary worker hasn't had any jobs available from her agency during the pandemic, and although she has been able to hold down a "piece" of a job — 10 hours a week — it's not enough to pay bills, rent, keep food on the table or gas in the car.
She's "not very good on the computer," but an agent got her all sorted out during her appointment Thursday.
"I'm telling everybody about it," Williams said. "You need help? Go down to the Expo."
Meanwhile, initial jobless claims declined slightly last week from the prior week, or from 9,423 first time claims during the week ending July 4 to 8,621 claims the following week.
The jobless claims numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Labor Department reflect the fourth consecutive week that initial claims have declined compared to the prior week yet still four to six times greater than pre-COVID-19 weekly averages.
Perhaps more importantly, the initial claims filed the last two weeks were less than the pre-COVID-19 weekly record set in January 1991 when 9,778 initial claims were filed.
Continued jobless claims, a measure of those who file an initial claim and then follow it up after experiencing a week of unemployment, declined from 131,034 the week ending June 27 to 122,452 the following week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, OESC has paid out more than $2.4 billion in unemployment benefits.
It remains unknown how much of that fiscally went to fraudulent claims, which Zumwaldt said numbered at least 89,000 in the same time frame.
World staff writer Curtis Killman contributed to this story.
