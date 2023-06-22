More than 1,000 buildings have been identified as damaged by Saturday night's high winds, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Joe Kralicek said Thursday.

Kralicek said his agency's preliminary damage assessment found 987 single-family homes, 39 multi-family properties and 41 commercial properties suffered observable damage in the storm.

Six buildings, he said, were destroyed.

"That's a tremendous amount of damage to homes. That's a tremendous amount of damage to businesses in addition to all of the debris," Kralicek said during a city disaster response briefing.

The preliminary damage assessment is used by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to determine whether a disaster qualifies for federal assistance.

Kralicek said damages included in the assessment range from minor to "a pile of rubble."

To conduct the assessment, he said, teams built around building inspectors combed through areas identified as having storm damage. He encouraged owners and occupants to contact their insurance companies, rather than the local government, to report damage.

Kralicek said his agency is coordinating with volunteer organizations to provide debris clearance and other services. He said those seeking assistance should see https://www.cityoftulsa.org/weather.

Wayne Greene of Public Service Co. of Oklahoma said about 55,000 customers remained without service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. He said that number would drop noticeably once a transmission line under repair Thursday afternoon is energized.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said about 200 of the city's 500 traffic signals were either flashing red or inoperable as of midafternoon Thursday. Officials later pointed out that one of the components of the August Improve Our Tulsa bond package is new traffic signals with battery-powered backup systems.

Bynum voiced dismay at the number of people dumping storm debris on school playgrounds and at city parks.

"We have 135 city parks," he said. "Over 100 have sustained significant damage. … We're going to have a whole lot of work to do with those over the next several weeks. You dumping your own stuff in there is not helping.

"Similarly," Bynum continued, "we talk all the time about how education in Oklahoma is underfunded. And yet for someone to dump stuff on school grounds so that then our school districts have to pay to clean it up is ridiculous."

Police Chief Wendell Franklin pointed out illegal dumping is also a $500 fine or up to 30 days in jail.

In response to a question, Bynum said he has not yet talked to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has been at the Paris Air Show since late last week, about the storm. He said he has had several calls with Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who has also been out of the state.

Cox Communications Vice President and Market Leader for Operations Roger Ramseyer said his company's crews are following PSO and city crews to restore cable television and internet services. Ramseyer said a little under 20% of Cox' Tulsa-area customers were without service Thursday afternoon, down from more than 50% on Sunday.

Fire Chief Michael Baker warned that drying storm debris poses a fire hazard and that his department has responded to a few fires caused by re-energized power lines.

The city said free ice will be available 8 a.m.-8 p.m. or while supplies last at the Muscogee Creek Nation's River Spirit Casino, 8330 Riverside Parkway.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.