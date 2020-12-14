More snow to accumulate tomorrow around Tulsa, forecasters say ahead of 'quick-moving storm'

A "quick-moving storm system" moving back into northeast Oklahoma has the potential for another 1-2 inches of snow accumulation, according to forecasters with National Weather Service Tulsa.

The storm is expected late Tuesday morning with an upper-level disturbance that could drop more than 2 inches in areas west of U.S. 75, according to the hazardous weather outlook.

"It’s a pretty strong system similar to the one we just had, but a little drier. This one has less moisture to work with," meteorologist Michael Bowlan with National Weather Service Tulsa said Monday afternoon. "So we’re not expecting snow amounts to be as high as yesterday."

Slick spots on area roads are expected along with slushy road conditions affecting travel across northeast Oklahoma, according to the forecast discussion. Precipitation could start as a rain-snow mix in the late morning while the temperature hovers around 35-37 degrees.

Bowlan said rush hour Tuesday evening "might be a little treacherous" with snow continuing to fall while temperatures start to drop back down around freezing.

The storm is not expected to taper off in the Tulsa until later Tuesday night, he said.