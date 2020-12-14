More snow to accumulate today around Tulsa, forecasters say ahead of 'quick-moving storm'

A storm leaving 4-6 inches of snow, with some spots seeing 7 inches, exceeded expectations Sunday after a forecast leading into the weekend of 2-3 inches.

“Yesterday we had rates of 2 or more inches per hour,” Bowlan said, noting forecasters don’t expect comparable snowfall rates from Tuesday’s storm.

Tulsa averaged 5.5 inches, according to National Weather Service Tulsa, with 4.1 inches in Muskogee.

City street crews had worked overnight Sunday to treat roadways after the refreeze of slush and snow, and three dozen more are expected to work overnight Monday.

“For the next event Tuesday afternoon/evening, the city is prepared with plow trucks. Brine will be applied if there is significant drying out that occurs today and if there isn’t a rain event that comes before the onset of the potential for snowfall tomorrow,” according to a city of Tulsa news release.

In an interview Monday morning, Tulsa Streets Manager Tim McCorkell advised residents to be patient as crews clear the 1,700 lane miles they’re tasked with addressing, and that if they must get out before then, to refrain from passing the plows.