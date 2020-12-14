More snow to accumulate today around Tulsa, forecasters say ahead of 'quick-moving storm'

A “quick-moving storm system” moving back into northeast Oklahoma has the potential for another 1-2 inches of snow accumulation, according to forecasters with National Weather Service Tulsa.
The storm is expected late Tuesday morning with an upper-level disturbance that could drop more than 2 inches in areas west of U.S. 75, according to the hazardous weather outlook.
“It’s a pretty strong system similar to the one we just had, but a little drier. This one has less moisture to work with,” meteorologist Michael Bowlan with the National Weather Service in Tulsa said Monday afternoon. “So we’re not expecting snow amounts to be as high as yesterday.”
Slick spots on area roads are expected along with slushy road conditions affecting travel across northeast Oklahoma, according to the forecast discussion. Precipitation could start as a rain-snow mix in the late morning while the temperature hovers around 35-37 degrees.
Bowlan said rush hour Tuesday evening “might be a little treacherous” with snow continuing to fall while temperatures start to drop back down around freezing.
The storm is not expected to taper off in the Tulsa area until later Tuesday night, he said.
“Tomorrow evening, anything that’s on the roads we can expect to refreeze for Wednesday morning,” Bowlan said.
A storm leaving 4-6 inches of snow, with some spots seeing 7 inches, exceeded expectations Sunday after a forecast leading into the weekend of 2-3 inches.
“Yesterday we had rates of 2 or more inches per hour,” Bowlan said, noting forecasters don’t expect comparable snowfall rates from Tuesday’s storm.
Tulsa averaged 5.5 inches, according to National Weather Service Tulsa, with 4.1 inches in Muskogee.
City street crews had worked overnight Sunday to treat roadways after the refreeze of slush and snow, and three dozen more are expected to work overnight Monday.
“For the next event Tuesday afternoon/evening, the city is prepared with plow trucks. Brine will be applied if there is significant drying out that occurs today and if there isn’t a rain event that comes before the onset of the potential for snowfall tomorrow,” according to a city of Tulsa news release.
In an interview Monday morning, Tulsa Streets Manager Tim McCorkell advised residents to be patient as crews clear the 1,700 lane miles they’re tasked with addressing, and that if they must get out before then, to refrain from passing the plows.
Speaking of Sunday and overnight into Monday, McCorkell said his drivers experienced several close calls with other cars driving too erratically for the conditions, sliding through red lights and down roadways sideways.
Some civilian vehicles also passed the plows, which is dangerous if the plow clips a pothole and jumps to the side or throws large salt or ice chunks into a passing vehicle. Plows are to be regarded as emergency vehicles, and passing them could result in a ticket, McCorkell said.
Support Local Journalism
“Just give them the room to work,” McCorkell said, specifically referencing 150-200 feet. Patience will better benefit residents in the long run, he said.
Kelsy Schlotthauer contributed to this story.
Tulsa-area forecast
Monday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 37.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 28.
Tuesday: Snow likely after noon. Cloudy, high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tuesday night: 30% chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, low around 25.
Wednesday: Sunny, high near 39.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 23.
Video: Why you should (when safe to do so) remove snow and ice from your driveway
Gallery: Sunday snow around Tulsa
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.